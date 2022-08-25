"This is better than WWE; it's now 'SideShowtime'" - Skip Bayless gives a hilarious reaction to LA Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley

Skip Bayless didn't hold back while sharing his views on Patrick Beverley's trade to the LA Lakers. The veteran analyst is excited to see how things are going to go down between Beverley and Russell Westbrook. The rivalry between the two is well documented.

Both do not see eye to eye, but as of now, they will have to play together next season. Expressing his views on the trade, Bayless sent out a tweet, which read:

"PatBev to the Lakers? The bad blood between him and Westbrook dates back a decade. And now he'll take some of Westbrook's minutes? This is better than WWE. It's now "SideShowtime."

Russell Westbrook didn't prove to be a great fit with the LA Lakers last season. According to reports, they have been trying to trade him but haven't found any good deals on the market. They hoped to bring in Kyrie Irving as LeBron James was interested in a reunion with the seven-time All-Star. But the talks between the Brooklyn Nets and Lakers seemed to go nowhere.

Patrick Beverley is certainly not the ideal replacement for Irving, but he does bring toughness to the team. His ability to defend the guard positions, while also adding value in scoring, will be vital for the Lakers.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers Patrick Beverley is returning to LA — this time, with LeBron James and the Lakers https://t.co/SHY6XGLIAa

With the Beverley trade, many are speculating that Westbrook is on his way out. However, there are concerns if Beverley can match Westbrook's production level. No doubt, the former MVP had a poor last season, but he still averaged 18.5 points. Beverley has never averaged more than 12.2 points in his career.

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



And I'm saying LAKERS, DO IT!!! WHY NOT??"



@Chris_Broussard "Reports say Russell Westbrook and the 1st round picks from 2027 and 2029 would get you Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Pacers...And I'm saying LAKERS, DO IT!!! WHY NOT??" "Reports say Russell Westbrook and the 1st round picks from 2027 and 2029 would get you Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Pacers...And I'm saying LAKERS, DO IT!!! WHY NOT??"📺@Chris_Broussard https://t.co/cBm3z5BHli

However, scoring will not be Beverley's primary role. The LA Lakers have Anthony Davis and LeBron James to do that. Beverley is expected to bring his best every night and add defensive value to the team.

How far can the LA Lakers go with the current roster?

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Lakers

Several NBA analysts believe that the LA Lakers have a few more moves up their sleeves before the start of next season. They traded a young talent in Talen Horton-Tucker to acquire the services of Patrick Beverley.

There are reports that they could now trade Russell Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers. If that move materializes, the LA Lakers could have an exciting side for next season.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting



Never forget when Patrick Beverley did this to then Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in his first career NBA game.Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting Never forget when Patrick Beverley did this to then Lakers’ Lonzo Ball in his first career NBA game.Ball ended his debut with 3 points on 1-6 shooting 👀https://t.co/j1AyPy4v85

During the Lakers' 2020 championship run, James and Davis were surrounded by quality role players. Offseason acquisitions, such as that of Pat Beverley, Juan Toscano-Andreson and Thomas Bryant, addresses that exact need. However, only time will tell if they can deal with the pressure of playing for the LA Lakers.

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA An underrated part of Patrick Beverley’s game last year was his playmaking.



Of 104 players to run 150+ pick + rolls last season, Beverley was 6th most productive.



It was also apparent early on he was comfortable in the role. These clips are all from the beginning of the year. An underrated part of Patrick Beverley’s game last year was his playmaking.Of 104 players to run 150+ pick + rolls last season, Beverley was 6th most productive.It was also apparent early on he was comfortable in the role. These clips are all from the beginning of the year. https://t.co/pIHYj7HjuS

After missing out on the playoffs last season, they have a lot to prove in their next campaign. Coach Darvin Ham is extremely positive about the team's chances. If they are able to stay healthy and perform at a high level, the Lakers could make a deep playoff run.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman