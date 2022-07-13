“This is not boxing, this is not tennis, this is not golf” - Kendrick Perkins believes Luka Doncic can only deliver a title to the Mavericks if he’s given a good supporting cast

Despite Luka Doncic's talent, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to take the next leap towards becoming a championship contender. On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Kendrick Perkins said that Dallas needs to give Doncic more surrounding talent to get the star guard to the championship level.

"Luka is a phenomenal player, but I have to remind people this is not boxing. This is not tennis. This is not golf," Perkins said. "This is not a individual sport. You have to have the supporting cast around you to make sure that you get to where you need to go.

"Now, listen, you have a lot of upcoming rising stars. You have guys like Ja Marant. Golden State not going anywhere no time soon. The Clippers are going to be around for the next three, four, five years. The New Orleans Pelicans are right there in the mix, in the conversation. And that's just in the Western Conference alone.

"So, do I think Luka can deliver a title to Dallas? Yes. Do I think he's gonna win multiple titles? No."

Doncic has taken the NBA by storm in four seasons. One of the league's most lethal offensive weapons, Doncic has already cemented himself as one of the top players in the league.

What has been so impressive about Doncic has been his play in the postseason. Although the Mavericks have found themselves as a lower seed over the years, Doncic has made them a dangerous opponent in any series. It seems as if it's only a matter of time before Doncic leads Dallas to the NBA Finals.

Luka Doncic looks to get Dallas Mavericks to NBA Finals

Doncic has been impressive in elevating his team's level of play in four seasons. The Mavericks have become a team that no opponent wants to face in the playoffs. Doncic, one of the league's most dynamic stars, has taken his game to another level in the postseason.

“I’m not thinking about changing, my goal is to stay and win it in Dallas. Although of course, in the future you never know, but my idea and hopefully I will succeed, is to win in Dallas.”



If the Mavericks can surround Doncic with a strong supporting cast, the team could contend in the Western Conference. Although the West continues to be full of challenging teams, Doncic has the talent to be the best player on the court on any given night.

Doncic has averaged 26.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in the regular season and 32.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 7.9 apg in the playoffs.

