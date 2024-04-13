"This is bro at his worst form": NBA fans in Victor Wembanyama's awe as he drops 17 points in 3 minutes to lead Spurs comeback

Victor Wembanyama perhaps had his most impressive performance in his young NBA career on Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Playing without several key players, “Wemby” led the Spurs to a stunning upset of the defending champs that had Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in the lineup. The French phenom showed why many are expecting him to be the face of the league in years to come.

The Spurs entered the third quarter trailing 68-50 after the Nuggets trampled them 37-18 in the second period. Wembanyama, however, refused to allow the visitors to run all over them again. He erupted for 17 points in roughly three minutes to author the game’s biggest turnaround.

Basketball fans on X reacted to his mind-boggling performance:

“This is bro at his worst form too, it’s over for the league”

An X user can already see what Victor Wembanyama’s future in the NBA looks like:

“Imagine when he’s in his prime and has a good team”

Somebody commented on what the rest of the league will have to figure out moving forward:

“How do you defend this?!”

Capo on X can’t help but assert:

“Put him in the HOF already”

One fan who was probably a big Victor Wembanyama fan rubbed it in on the doubters:

“So many people doubted if he’d be good in the league, let’s just say y’all are wrong”

Wembanyama’s eruption paved the way for the San Antonio Spurs' most impressive win of the season. The Denver Nuggets were focused as they are in a photo finish with the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder for pole position in the West. And yet, they couldn’t hold on to beat the last-placed team in the conference.

Victor Wembanyama dragged the decimated Spurs to an incredible comeback win over the Nuggets

The 16-4 run that the San Antonio Spurs unleashed in the third quarter behind Victor Wembanyama’s hot hand was the first of two crippling rallies. Wembanyama and co. also busted out a demoralizing 34-20 battering of the Denver Nuggets in the final period. Nikola Jokic and his teammates couldn’t fend off the young Spurs when they missed six of their seven shots late in the game.

San Antonio, without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Keldon Johnson, Malaki Branham and Cedi Osman, rode on its rookie to the finish line. The fans were right. This might be Wembanyama’s worst season and he’s already looking unstoppable in stretches against the best in the NBA.

Spurs fans can’t wait for Year 2 of the Victor Wembanyama era to start.