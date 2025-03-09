"This is BS!", "We saw what we saw": Bill Russell's daughter Karen Russell calls out Elon Musk for ‘trying to sanitize George Floyd’s murder'

Karen Russell, Bill Russell's daughter, may not have taken to basketball as a profession but has spent her life advocating for social justice akin to her legendary father. Aside from being a Boston Celtics icon, Bill Russell was a champion for civil rights, and his daughter has taken after him in this aspect, most recently using her platform to protest against Elon Musk and Ben Shapiro.

Karen Russell opposed Musk and Shapiro for seeking to pardon Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd. Shapiro wants Donald Trump to use his powers of presidential pardon for Chauvin's benefit, and said the following on the "Ben Shapiro Show":

"President Trump should, in fact, pardon Derek Chauvin. ... The inciting event for the BLM riots that caused $2 billion in property damage in the United States and set America’s race relations on their worst footing in my lifetime was, in fact, the railroading of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd."

Musk then retweeted the video along with the message:

"Something to think about."

Karen Russell, a Harvard-trained attorney and social worker, took to X on Saturday to condemn Elon Musk and Ben Shapiro:

"This is BS! Like we saw Musk do a N*zi salute, we all saw Chauvin murder someone as we watched! I REFUSE to engage with racists trying to sanitize the Murder of George Floyd. WE SAW WHAT WE SAW."

Elon Musk's influence in US politics has been a much-discussed topic and Karen Russell is not alone in her concerns. Others from the NBA world also shared their thoughts on Shapiro's video and Musk's tweet, with Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper also taking to X:

"All know he’s trash."

Bill Russell's daughter, Karen Russell visits TD Garden amid promotions for 'Celtics City'

With the HBO show "Celtics City" premiering, a lot of Bill Russell's social work has come to the fore. With Russell and his family an important part of any narrative about the Celtics' history, Karen Russell is featured in the show.

She took the opportunity to visit the TD Garden in Boston as the Celtics faced off against the Blazers on March 6 and shared her happiness on being able to "hang with Boston Royalty" on X.

"I need a moment to catch my breath and process the trip but it was a blast to spend time with someone who shares the same passion. It was also so fun to meet dozens and dozens of fans! And to hang with Boston Royalty!"

The Celtics came away with a 128-118 win on the night, and have since followed that up with another two wins, beating the 76ers 123-105 and the Lakers 111-101.

