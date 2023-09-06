"This is more than a building" - LeBron James Family Foundation shares update on their I Promise HealthQuarters initiative

LeBron James has continued to prove that he's more than just one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Apart from his incredible skills on the court, James has become a philanthropist, working to help those in his hometown and around the country.

Most notably, his 'I Promise' school in Ohio has gone above and beyond to help underprivileged students and families. From their commitment to helping kids catch up in the educational system to the free food bank to help families of students, James' school does it all.

Despite the impact of his school on the local community, James isn't stopping there. As part of his latest philanthropic initiative, his LeBron James Family Foundation is working to create a health center in the area. Medical, dental, optometry, behavioral and neurological services will be included.

The LeBron James Family Foundation put out an update on the center via Twitter:

"There is more work being done on West Market St! From blueprints to reality, we are working with our partners around the clock to bring I Promise HealthQuarters to life. The buzz of progress is in the air as we shape a space where medical, dental, optometry, behavioral and mental health services come together to serve the entire Akron community with family-oriented primary care all under one trusted roof. This is more than a building but a promise of building bridges for healthier lives for our families and the entire Akron community."

A look at LeBron James' incredible 'I Promise' school

Although LeBron James' I Promise school has received criticism lately amid reports that students are lagging behind, there's more to the story. When LeBron James opened the I Promise school, the plan was for the school to serve kids who needed it most.

As such, many students at the time of enrollment were already quite behind compared to their peers. Considering the same, it's not that the I Promise school has failed students and allowed them to fall behind; it's that the students have always been behind and have simply not caught up yet.

Principal Brandi Davis told NPR.org in 2018 that the school is focused on doing more than just helping students academically:

"Our school is - the I Promise School is unique because not only are we a STEM-designated school by the state of Ohio, but we have trauma-informed support because we are truly into educating the entire child, the whole child, focusing not just on their academics, but also on their social, emotional needs, as well.

"And then I feel the missing link in public education is family wraparound support. We have a family resource center housed on the premises of our school because we're not only into nurturing and loving our students, but we are wrapping around - our arms around the entire family."

With the work on the I Promise HealthQuarters, it's safe to say LeBron James' plan to change the world for the better continues.