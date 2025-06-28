"This is some bullsh*t": Jayson Tatum drops cryptic message amid painful rehab from Achilles injury

It will be a long time before Jayson Tatum sees action once again for the Boston Celtics. Currently, the six-time All-Star is recovering from his ruptured Achilles — a process that is anything but easy, as per Tatum's latest Tweet.

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Celtics star went on X to make his feelings known on his rehabilitation.

"Day 45... this is some bullsh*t," Tatum tweeted.

Tatum, who has seldom posted content on X in 2025, offered no other context for the exasperated tone in his early morning post. However, the arduous journey of any athlete recovering from major injuries is enough to shed light on Tatum's mindset as he sent out his Tweet.

The one-time NBA champion sustained his Achilles injury back in Game 4 of the Celtics' second-round series against the New York Knicks. The Celtics went on to lose that game, and Tatum underwent surgery the day after. Later that week, Boston's bid to retain the NBA title went up in smoke as the Tatum-less squad was eliminated by the Knicks in Game 6.

Since then, the Celtics have moved major pieces of the roster that won the Larry O'Brien trophy a year ago. This past Monday, news broke of the Celtics trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers. Then, on Tuesday, Kristaps Porzingis was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade.

With Tatum expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, there's no telling how the Celtics will look like once he makes his return to the hardcourt. Till then, his fanbase will hang on to every post from his social media accounts to catch a glimpse of their favorite hooper.

Jayson Tatum gets shoutout from Cooper Flagg on draft night: "That's somebody that I watched a lot at Duke"

Even as Tatum goes through his recovery, he is still in the minds of fans and players alike.

On the first night of the 2025 NBA draft, top pick Cooper Flagg was asked by ESPN's Scott Van Pelt to name the player that would make him realize the enormity of his status as an NBA player. After pondering the question for a moment, Flagg came up with his answer.

"Maybe Jayson Tatum," he told Van Pelt. "That's somebody that I watched a lot at Duke and then watched a lot again as he's gone to the Celtics. He's had an incredible career so far."

This shoutout on the night of the NBA draft is fitting, as both Flagg and Tatum were one-and-done players who entered the league following a stellar season with the Blue Devils program.

