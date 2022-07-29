“This is what we call pulling a pin on the Draymond grenade… Kevin Durant’s ultimate vindication” - Nick Wright proposes a Kevin Durant-Draymond Green trade including young Warriors stars

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have found themselves in the spotlight in the basketball world as of late.

Durant sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when it was announced that he had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar forward continues to wait and see if a potential trade will come together. The Nets have been patient with their reportedly high asking price.

Since winning the 2021-22 NBA championship, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been in high spirits. A recent report suggested that Green is eyeing a potentially hefty extension with the Warriors. Analysts have started to wonder if Green would be "worth" the pay raise. The former pair of teammates look destined to have some interesting future's to monitor moving forward.

Durant has been rumored to be of interest in a trade to his former team, the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking recently on "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright threw out a proposal in which he included Green in a hypothetical trade for Durant. In Wright's projected proposal, the Warriors would send Draymond, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and two first-round draft picks in exchange for KD.

“This is what we call pulling a pin on the Draymond grenade before it goes off…Kevin Durant’s ultimate vindication...”

First Things First @FTFonFS1 Celtics trade look like?



"We know the parameters of it —Jaylen Brown plus Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and a couple 1st round picks for Kevin Durant. But it's not my favorite trade..."



— What does a KDCeltics trade look like?"We know the parameters of it —Jaylen Brown plus Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and a couple 1st round picks for Kevin Durant. But it's not my favorite trade..." @getnickwright lays out his top 5 trade scenarios for Durant. What does a KD ➡️ Celtics trade look like? "We know the parameters of it —Jaylen Brown plus Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard and a couple 1st round picks for Kevin Durant. But it's not my favorite trade..."— @getnickwright lays out his top 5 trade scenarios for Durant. https://t.co/lbQxYqWSj6

Uncertain future's for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have been buzzing lately

There's no denying that both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have become two of the most popular personalities in the league. The pair of stars have gone on to become two elite talents who impact the game in such drastic ways.

Durant has become an MVP-caliber type of player with the ability to completely take over a game on both sides of the court. Green has become the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors and has built a reputation as one of the top defensive players in the NBA.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp "If Draymond [Green] comes out and has some tremendous, surprising bounce back year, and [the Warriors] win another championship, then we can start talking and thinking about [a contract extension]. But right now, absolutely not."



— Chris Broussard



"If Draymond [Green] comes out and has some tremendous, surprising bounce back year, and [the Warriors] win another championship, then we can start talking and thinking about [a contract extension]. But right now, absolutely not."— Chris Broussardhttps://t.co/YHPhlFhFQB

Although Nick Wright went on to bring up a variety of hypothetical trades, it still seems unlikely that the Warriors would part with Green in any deal. There's no denying that the passionate forward has been a key part of the Warriors championship runs over the years.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — Where in the world is Kevin Durant going?"We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard Where in the world is Kevin Durant going? "We see teams dropping out every day! Phoenix is out. Miami is out. Toronto is out. What's the deal to be made? The likeliest scenario is that KD starts the season in Brooklyn." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/EiFlPAuL7r

With an impressive core of young talent developing, as well as some potential cap issues, it's always fun to entertain the idea of Durant returning to the Warriors. Any potential move would most likely strip the Warriors roster and create potential future salary cap issues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far