“This is what we call pulling a pin on the Draymond grenade… Kevin Durant’s ultimate vindication” - Nick Wright proposes a Kevin Durant-Draymond Green trade including young Warriors stars

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have found themselves in the spotlight in the basketball world as of late.
Durant sent shockwaves throughout the basketball world when it was announced that he had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The superstar forward continues to wait and see if a potential trade will come together. The Nets have been patient with their reportedly high asking price.
Since winning the 2021-22 NBA championship, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been in high spirits. A recent report suggested that Green is eyeing a potentially hefty extension with the Warriors. Analysts have started to wonder if Green would be "worth" the pay raise. The former pair of teammates look destined to have some interesting future's to monitor moving forward.
Durant has been rumored to be of interest in a trade to his former team, the Golden State Warriors.
Speaking recently on "First Things First," analyst Nick Wright threw out a proposal in which he included Green in a hypothetical trade for Durant. In Wright's projected proposal, the Warriors would send Draymond, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and two first-round draft picks in exchange for KD.
“This is what we call pulling a pin on the Draymond grenade before it goes off…Kevin Durant’s ultimate vindication...”
Uncertain future's for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green
There's no denying that both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have become two of the most popular personalities in the league. The pair of stars have gone on to become two elite talents who impact the game in such drastic ways.
Durant has become an MVP-caliber type of player with the ability to completely take over a game on both sides of the court. Green has become the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors and has built a reputation as one of the top defensive players in the NBA.
Although Nick Wright went on to bring up a variety of hypothetical trades, it still seems unlikely that the Warriors would part with Green in any deal. There's no denying that the passionate forward has been a key part of the Warriors championship runs over the years.
With an impressive core of young talent developing, as well as some potential cap issues, it's always fun to entertain the idea of Durant returning to the Warriors. Any potential move would most likely strip the Warriors roster and create potential future salary cap issues.