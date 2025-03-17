"This is how we celebrate a grown man": Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco expresses excitement while celebrating stepson Alijah Arenas’ 18th birthday

There are some birthdays that seem to be extra special and Gilbert Arenas and his wife Melli Monaco didn't hold back when putting together Alijah Arenas' 18 birthday party. Gilbert and Monaco threw an elaborate event for the high school student, with plenty of friends and family joining the teenager for his special day.

Ad

On Sunday, Monaco, Alijah Arenas' stepmom, shared a short video on her Instagram story that provided fans with a glimpse of the celebration. Alijah could be seen blowing out the candles as his friends sing happy birthday in the background.

Monaco captioned the post with the following message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is how we celebrate A GROWN MAN Happy birthday boo"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Alijah Areanas celebrates his 18th birthday with friends and family. Photo Credit: Melli Monaco's IG account

Basketball fans have followed Alijah Arenas' journey closely over the last few years. Aside from being the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, the teenager also happens to be one of the top-rated high school basketball players in the country.

Ad

Trending

Over an impressive 11-year career, Gilbert Arenas played in 552 games with four different franchises. He was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors, but had his most notable and successful stint with the Washington Wizards. The talented guard also represented the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies late in his career.

Monaco went on to add a more personal photo of the family in the following story on Instagram. This time it was just her, Alijah and Gilbert Arenas, with the two proud parents standing on each side of birthday boy. Monaco adding the following message:

Ad

"And yup that's our son 🙃😘"

Melli Monaco, Alijah Arenas and Gilbert Arenas pose for a photo. Photo Credits: Melli Monaco's IG account

Gilbert Arenas and Monaco reportedly starting seeing each other in 2023. Last summer, Arenas went with a romantic proposal, choosing the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the location for the big moment. In January, Arenas shared on Instagram that he "finally did it," confirming his marriage to Monaco.

Ad

Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco filled with pride as she praises son Alijah Arenas for All-American selection

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas dribbles during a game, Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco pose for a photo. Photo Credits: Imagn, Melli Monaco's IG account

Melli Monaco has been incredibly supportive of Alijah Arenas' progress and growth over the last year. She regularly posts encouraging messages on social media for him as he continues to evolve and develop his game.

Ad

In January, Monaco was filled with pride after Alijah was selected for the 2025 McDonald's All-American game, one of the highest honors for a high school player.

Monaco shared a video from the "Gil's Arena" podcast where Alijah was showered with love by his father Gilbert Arenas and his colleagues after the news broke. Monaco added a heartfelt message of her own in the caption"

"My boo @alijah0arenas did it & I’M LOVIN’ IT Burger Boy about to eat eat!!!"

Ad

Alijah Arenas is an exceptional talent and was highly recruited by colleges across the nation. In January, Arenas committed to play for USC, choosing the Trojans over several highly rated programs including Kentucky, Louisville and Arizona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.