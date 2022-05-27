"This city is not for me" - Giannis Antetokounmpo jokingly says that he does not like Los Angeles, says dinner is too expensive

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was in Los Angeles spending time with his family following their early exit from the 2022 NBA playoffs. Antetokounmpo was asked about his experience in LA and he had an intersting response.

TMZ Sports caught up with Giannis after he had dinner with his family at the famous Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood. The reporter asked the two-time NBA MVP about his dining experience. Antetokounmpo noted that he likes the food, but it was too expensive for him.

"Expensive, expensive. This city is not for me," Giannis said.

Is it safe to assume that Giannis Antetokounmpo will never play for the LA Lakers or LA Clippers? Maybe. Giannis still has four years left in his $228 million max deal with the Bucks that was signed in 2020. The one-time NBA champ won't enter free agency until 2026.

Even though the West Coast is an attractive spot for superstar athletes, Giannis is a different breed. He stayed loyal to the Bucks, eventually bringing an NBA championship last season. It's also not the first time Antetokounmpo has stated he doesn't want to live in LA.

Here's what Giannis said back in 2018 during the All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

"I could never see myself being out there. It's great for two, three days but it's a little bit. Things are going a little bit crazy... I love Milwaukee. It's low-key. I can walk down the road, down the streets without anybody bugging me. Nobody interrupts my conversation or anything. I love how quiet and calm Milwaukee is."

Giannis Antetokounmpo to play for Greece at EuroBasket 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo will have a shorter offseason as he is expected to suit up for the Greece National Team for EuroBasket 2022. The national team's general manager Nikos Zisis told Gazetta (h/t BasketNews) that Antetokounmpo will join after getting some rest.

"We are waiting for him to rest, and then we will have another contact, finalizing his participation. Honestly, I wanted Giannis to succeed in the NBA playoffs. We were sure from our trip to Milwaukee that he really wanted to play for the national team in the summer. His status wouldn't have changed, even if he went far in the postseason," Zisis said.

The six-time NBA All-Star is currently on vacation with his family following their early exit from the postseason. Giannis and the Bucks came up short in their defense of the championship. They lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games in the second round.

Meanwhile, Giannis and Greee are in Group C of EuroBasket 2022. They are joined in the group by Italy, Croatia, Great Britain, Estonia and Ukraine. The tournament will be held in Czech Republic, Georgia, Italy and Germany from September 1st to 18th.

