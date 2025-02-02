"This is collusion" - Mavericks fans in meltdown as Luka Doncic's shock trade breaks the internet

No one was prepared for the breaking news that shocked the basketball world on Saturday night. In a stunning move, the Dallas Mavericks traded their superstar, Luka Doncic, as part of a blockbuster three-team deal involving the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz.

In addition to Doncic, the Mavericks also parted ways with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

As expected, the details of this high-profile trade have gone viral, sparking reactions from fans across the internet. While the neutrals expressed their surprise, Dallas fans are in disbelief, struggling to comprehend the front office’s decision to part ways with their franchise player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Why are they trading Doncic???" @javi_af wrote.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“WTF ARE THEY THINKING????” a Reddit user wrote.

Fans argued that the team would not benefit from trading Doncic for the older, more injury-prone Anthony Davis.

"Even if they wanted to trade Luka, they could have gotten everything they wanted execept maybe wemby or jokic. Or like 20 first round picks. Why would they chose a 32 year old that is permanently injured? WTF MAN," a user wrote.

"I’m actually done with the Mavs. 25 yo face of the franchise, without even requesting out, traded for a 32 yo injury prone guy and one singular first round pick? Like come on. This team has no future now. All they have left is an old Kyrie, Klay, and AD, with role players. I’m so done," another user wrote.

Some fans were so shocked that they accused the Lakers and Mavericks of colluding to make this trade happen.

"Someone needs to be investigated," @jaybux23 wrote.

“Nah man this is collusion or some sh*t,” a user wrote on social media.

Mavericks had concerns with the conditioning issues of Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks have displayed their faith in Luka Doncic for the past seven years, but their sudden decision to trade him has left many questioning why.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, who spoke with a team spokesperson, the Mavericks grew increasingly concerned about Doncic’s persistent conditioning issues. Additionally, the organization was hesitant to commit to a five-year, $345 million supermax extension this summer, believing it wasn’t the right financial move.

“The Mavs had major concerns about moving forward with Luka Doncic due to his constant conditioning issues and the looming commitment of another supermax contract extension this summer, sources told ESPN,” MacMahon wrote on X.

In return, the Mavericks pushed to acquire Anthony Davis because of his dominant two-way capabilities, which the franchise believes can lead them to a championship.

“I believe that defense wins championships. I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future,” Mavs general manager Nico Harrison said.

Expand Tweet

The Mavericks (26-23) are in action on Sunday as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-9).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback