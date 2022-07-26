"This coordinator either got fired or cursed the hell out" - LeBron James reacts to anonymous NFL defensive coordinator's irresponsible remarks towards Lamar Jackson

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has thrown his two cents into the Lamar Jackson controversy that has taken the NFL world by storm. The four-time MVP is in the middle of a long offseason and continues to be active on social media on anything that catches his attention.

Mike Sando of The Athletic recently reported that an anonymous NFL Defensive Coordinator had ripped into Jackson’s ability as a quarterback. James posted a story on his Instagram account in response to what the unknown DC had to say about the former football MVP.

“This coordinator either got fired or cursed the hell out after getting torched vs LJ!! Hating a**”

The Athletic @TheAthletic



That didn't sit well with LeBron James.



theathletic.com/3443022/2022/0… An anonymous defensive coordinator told @SandoNFL that Lamar Jackson will "... never be a [Tier] 1 as a quarterback."That didn't sit well with LeBron James. An anonymous defensive coordinator told @SandoNFL that Lamar Jackson will "... never be a [Tier] 1 as a quarterback."That didn't sit well with LeBron James.theathletic.com/3443022/2022/0… https://t.co/SQzXqpZhAK

Jackson isn’t an everyday pocket passer who purely relies on arm strength and accuracy to beat opposing teams. He is arguably the most athletic player in the NFL today. He's faster and more elusive than most conventional rubbing backs.

Jackson was the MVP in 2019, becoming just the second player in NFL history to win the award unanimously. He threw for 3,127 yards, completing 66.1% of his passes to go with 36 touchdowns.

In his career, the former Heisman Trophy winner has already amassed 84 touchdowns with only 31 interceptions. He has been a beast on the ground throughout his budding NFL career by rushing for 3,673 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann It doesn't matter what Lamar Jackson does.



It doesn't matter if he wins MVP.



It doesn't matter if he has an absurd win rate.



It doesn't matter if he totally carries his team when they are banged up.



No matter what, a disturbingly large amount of people will never respect him. It doesn't matter what Lamar Jackson does.It doesn't matter if he wins MVP.It doesn't matter if he has an absurd win rate.It doesn't matter if he totally carries his team when they are banged up.No matter what, a disturbingly large amount of people will never respect him.

Despite his glittering career, Sando had the scoop on an unnamed defensive coordinator who had this to say:

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game. He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s a really good football player, but I don’t give a s--- if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be one as a quarterback. He’ll be one as a football player, but not as a quarterback.”

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC holy shit!! what a truly ignorant quote on Lamar Jackson from a current NFL DC https://t.co/CnZxJ72SiC

Perhaps it’s Lamar Jackson’s poor postseason record that pushed the anonymous coach to belittle Jackson’s achievements and potential. The former Louisville star is only 1-3 in the playoffs with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

Like Lamar Jackson, LeBron James is raring to prove his critics wrong

LeBron James will be greatly motivated to prove haters wrong next season. [Photo: New York Post]

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had an embarrassing finish to their campaign last season. Despite boasting a star-studded lineup featuring Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, LA didn’t even make the play-in tournament.

Amidst their epic failures, James put up incredible numbers to assault the record books. He could have even won the scoring title had he been able to play the requisite number of games to win the award.

Dave McMenamin @mcten LeBron James will sit tonight against OKC and in Sunday’s finale in Denver. He finishes the season averaging 30.3 points in 56 games - failing to qualify for the scoring title by playing the requisite 58 games. LeBron James will sit tonight against OKC and in Sunday’s finale in Denver. He finishes the season averaging 30.3 points in 56 games - failing to qualify for the scoring title by playing the requisite 58 games. https://t.co/dpPbruZ2ia

The four-time MVP’s future is currently clouded in doubt as he is in the final year of his contract in LA. There’s no telling what will happen at the end of the season or if he will even finish it with the Lakers.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.



It’s really happening… unreal. LeBron James only needs to average 16.2 PPG next season to pass Kareem for the most points scored in NBA History.It’s really happening… unreal. https://t.co/2tKmEyHhTN

One thing is for sure, though. LeBron James will be straining at the leash like Lamar Jackson in the NFL to silence their respective critics.

