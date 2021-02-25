"This won't define who we will be" - LeBron James is optimistic despite LA Lakers' 4th consecutive loss

LeBron James and the LA Lakers suffered what is likely their worst loss of the season as they absorbed a 114-89 beating from the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. The four-time MVP spoke to reporters after the game on his take about the Lakers' latest setback.

"It's a tough stretch for us, but this won't define who we will be for the rest of the season or the long haul," James said.

Teams are lining up to take advantage of the LA Lakers' woes with All-Star Anthony Davis out for an extended period due to a leg injury. LeBron James is still fairly positive about his team's outlook regardless of their current circumstances.

LeBron said this has been a tough stretch for LAL through team fatigue mixing with the absence of AD and Schroder, but emphasized that a "bounce back" is coming, and said this will ultimately “benefit our team tremendously.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 25, 2021

LeBron James on the LA Lakers' future and what the losses mean

LeBron James, now playing in his 18th season, has seen stretches of poor play similar to this before from his previous teams. He knows that the losses won't keep piling up and he acknowledged this in the postgame interview.

"We hit a rough patch and it happens during the course of the season," James said.

LA Lakers fans were hoping that their team will bounce back after a third straight loss. Instead, they received a spanking from the league's best team. Even so, the Lakers will have to learn from these stretches to help identify their weaknesses.

LeBron James shoots over Jordan Clarkson

This is why LeBron James is confident that these losses will have a positive effect on their team. Though his bid for a fifth MVP has taken a huge hit lately, James understands that the LA Lakers can still turn it around.

LeBron James also complimented their opponent tonight. Even though some people believe that the Utah Jazz aren't championship material, their performances over the past month and a half has quashed that notion.

LeBron James on the Jazz: "They're playing some really good ball, it's a really good team." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 25, 2021

With the loss to the Utah Jazz, the LA Lakers fell to 22-11 on the season and are now third in the Western Conference. Unless they arrest this slide, they could fall to fourth place in the coming days. They play the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings before the All-Star break.

