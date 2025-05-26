"This definitely means that Pacers are winning the championship"- NBA fans react as Alex Palou wins Indy 500 after Tyrese Haliburton jersey tribute

Last week, the Indiana Pacers were the talk of the town as they raced off to a 2-0 series lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Over the weekend, the Indianapolis 500 would then command the spotlight — but even this racing spectacle had a strong connection to the red-hot Pacers.
On Saturday, the 500 Festival Parade — a precursor to the race itself — took place in downtown Indianapolis. During the parade, three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou was spotted wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey.
A day after sporting this jersey, Palou went on to win the Indy 500. This led fans to react in excitement.
Aside from winning the Indy 500 for the first time in his career, Palou — a native of Barcelona, Spain — also appeared to have won over the hearts of Indiana fans by wearing the jersey of their team's floor general.
"That's going to help some people in Indiana to know me," Palou said prior to the race on Sunday.
The Indiana fanbase, of course, has gotten to know Haliburton extremely well since he moved over to the Pacers during the 2021-22 season. Haliburton has come up big throughout the Pacers' playoff run this year, averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.6 assists in the 2025 postseason.
To the delight of Pacers fans, Haliburton has been a driving force in multiple dramatic comebacks against the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks. By wearing Haliburton's jersey on Saturday, Palou got to soak in the goodwill of the Indiana fanbase.
Pacers fans get hyped as Alex Palou makes an appearance in Game 3 of series vs Knicks
Hours after winning the Indy 500, Palou won even more brownie points with Indiana fanbase when he pulled up to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 against the Knicks.
The Pacers fans roared in excitement as Palou, who was wearing a Haliburton jersey along with a winner's wreath, was introduced. Ultimately, the fanbase is hoping that their hometown team will replicate what Palou was able to accomplish at the Indy 500: championship glory.
