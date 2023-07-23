“This didn’t happen” - Jimmy Butler’s agent calls out Grant Williams for lying

Jimmy Butler's agent Bernard Lee has called out Grant Williams for allegedly telling a fake story involving a trash talk with his client during the 2023 conference finals.

During an appearance on the "Run Your Race" podcast, Williams recalled his exchange with Butler and claimed he scored the last 10 points in that game, while the latter only had eight.

Here's what Grant said:

"Jimmy (Butler) says 'Hell no, he ain't here!' So I made a 3, I said, 'Hell no, motherf**ker, I'm here!' ... The next play, Jimmy - hesi, boom boom, stop, pivot, and-1. And he said, 'I'm here too, motherf**ker!'"

Williams added:

"It's crazy that I always look back on it now. Yo, you know I scored our last 10 points? And he [Butler] had eight... Strus made a 3, Vincent made a 3, so they ended up winning the game, if that doesn't happen, we win the game, no one brings that up"

Jimmy Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, wasted no time upon hearing Grant Williams' comments. Lee retweeted the video of Williams' podcast appearance and captioned it saying:

"That didn't happen haha"

Butler's agent calls out Williams on Twitter

Williams and Butler engaged in an altercation during Game 2 of the series. The Celtics extended their lead by seven points with six minutes left after Williams hit a 3-pointer. Butler tried to rattle Williams after that play, with the latter catching some momentum.

Williams retaliated and stretched that exchange further. He received a lot of heat from critics and Celtics fans for poking Butler as Miami ended up winning that game 111-105. Butler hit some crucial shots down the stretch that inspired the Heat's comeback win.

Grant Williams gets his stats wrong while recalling the heated altercation with Jimmy Butler

Grant Williams will catch some strays again after getting called out for his antics that poked Jimmy Butler. Williams recalled the incident, saying he had 10 points from that point on, but that wasn't the case. The forward recorded only four points after that altercation.

He didn't score the last 10 points for the Celtics, either. Meanwhile, Butler had nine points once their trash-talking began. Butler also scored the game-tying and go-ahead buckets for the Miami Heat.

According to Williams, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent hit 3-pointers to bring Miami closer to the Celtics' total. So Williams got that wrong too. Strus made three free throws while Vincent hit one 3-pointer down the stretch.

