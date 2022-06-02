“This dude is back in the NBA Finals, and when you think about it he’s been to 6 straight NBA Finals” - Jay Williams says Klay Thompson’s journey to the NBA Finals has been special

Former NBA player Jay Williams heaped high praise on Klay Thompson's journey back to the NBA Finals. The 32-year-old suffered an ACL injury in 2019, followed by an Achilles injury in 2020.

These setbacks kept him out of action for two years, but the five-time All-Star is once again back on the biggest stage.

In his absence, the Golden State Warriors missed two straight postseasons. Despite being out injured, Klay Thompson continued to stick around and motivate his teammates from the sidelines.

Jay Williams emphasized how difficult the journey could have been for the five-time All-Star. Speaking about the same on ESPN's "KJM" show, he said:

"A torn ACL in combination with a torn Achilles after not playing basketball for two years pretty much, this dude is back in the NBA Finals and when you think about it he's been to six straight NBA Finals, straight if you dis-count the two years he did not play. It's absolutely incredible."

Klay Thompson is currently averaging 19.8 PPG in the playoffs. He has had some brilliant outings and, heading into the finals, will be key to their chances.

The 32-year-old's journey from gruesome pain to the playoffs has been special. However, to sum it all up, if he helps the Dubs win the championship, it will certainly be one of the greatest stories in basketball.

Further speaking about Klay Thompson, Jay Williams said:

"We're gonna talk about Steph, we're gonna talk about legacy, Top 10, we're gonna talk about dynasty for the Golden State Warriors, we're gonna talk about Celtics and their history with the Lakers and who has more championships.

"This story will be so understated because of the fact that he is in the NBA Finals. He may not be who he was two years ago, but to still be a version of yourself and to still have some of the games that he has had, come on, man, it's so special."

Going up against the Boston Celtics, the Warriors will need to be at their best. The Eastern Conference champions are one of the best defensive units. But if the Splash Bros get going together, it will certainly be tough to stop them.

The Celtics have a great team, but the Warriors have players who have won several championships together. The Dubs also have depth on their roster, which further adds strength to their team.

However, there is no doubt that this series against the Celtics is going to be the most physical matchup for the Warriors yet.

Klay Thompson's road to recovery has been inspirational

2022 NBA Finals - Media Day

Prior to his injury, Klay Thompson already had one of the best resumes in basketball. He won many of the top accolades, but was hungry to achieve more. The Dubs had a stunning team in 2019 but injuries to Kevin Durant and Thompson turned things around for them.

Klay Thompson was expected to be back for the 2020-21 season after an ACL injury. However, he faced another setback in the form of an Achilles injury in training camp. This was not only a big disappointment for him, but for the entire Warriors organisation as well.

The team's offense and defense crumbled in his absence, and they failed to make any significant impact. However, as his return was nearing, the Warriors kept getting better. They started the 2021-22 season in style and were looking set to make their re-entry into the playoffs.

Klay Thompson finally made his comeback to the lineup on January 9 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 17 points and also had a monstrous dunk. The five-time All-Star played limited minutes, but tried to make the most of them.

He looked a bit off shooting the ball, but kept working hard to get his rhythm back. As the regular season was coming to an end, Klay Thompson put up some brilliant performances for the Dubs.

He ended the season averaging 20.4 PPG, which was a great feat considering that he was returning from a two-year absence.

Klay Thompson was always going to be important for them in the playoffs. Although he was not consistent, Thompson kept knocking down shots to keep things running for them.

However, heading into the Finals, the team will be hoping for the best from him. He can get going in no time and facing the Celtics. Something like that could definitely prove to be a game-changer for the Dubs.

