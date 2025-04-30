“This dude has black magic”: NBA fans in awe of Jamal Murray’s 4th-quarter takeover to propel Nuggets to 3-2 lead

Jamal Murray dropped an explosive performance on Tuesday night to lead the Denver Nuggets to victory over the LA Clippers in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.

An indispensable piece of Denver's 2023 championship squad, Murray poured in 10 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter as the Nuggets blew out the Clippers 131-115 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Canadian also finished with five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and one block.

Murray's Game 5 performance left fans in awe:

"This dude has black magic," one fan tweeted.

"Someone told him he was playing the Lakers and he woke up," another fan tweeted.

"Might end up as the best non-superstar play-off performer of all time lol," another fan stated.

"He turn into a different n***a when he play LA teams in the playoffs," another fan observed.

"1 free throw btw," another fan pointed out.

"Playoff Murray is a real thing," another fan added.

Murray's scoring output in Game 5 is his highest playoff performance outside his participation in the 2020 NBA bubble, in which he scored 50 points twice against the Utah Jazz in the first round.

Over the past couple of years, Murray's prolific scoring skills have propelled Denver to dramatic series wins over heavyweights in the Western Conference. LA Lakers fans, of course, are all too familiar with Murray's heroics, which played a huge role in the Nuggets' elimination of the Purple and Gold squad two years in a row.

The first time Murray helped knock off the Lakers, Denver went all the way to the Finals and overcame the Miami Heat in five games. Nikola Jokic ended up winning Finals MVP, but Murray had a solid case to win that award as well.

Jamal Murray sets franchise record with Game 5 performance

While Jokic is typically the Nuggets star who consistently breaks records, it was Murray's turn to climb to the top of a prestigious list after Game 5.

By virtue of his 43-point performance on Tuesday, Murray became the franchise leader in 40-point playoff games.

It was his sixth playoff game with at least 40 points. Jokic is not far behind with five 40-point playoff games, while scoring legend Alex English had four.

