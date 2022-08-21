"This dude is Jesus Christ splitting the Red Sea", "JorFraud would never get this big of a reaction" - Fans send in hilarious reactions to LeBron James' appearance at 'TheCrawsOver'

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared at Jamal Crawford's "Crawsover" Pro-Am game in Seattle. The four-time champion teamed up with Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.

While the game ended early due to condensation on the floor, fans saw James in action. His entrance into the arena was a sight to behold. He was rushed and mobbed by fans who wanted to see King James up close.

Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas participated in the game. Former NBA player Jamal Crawford pulled some strings from his time in the league to arrange the game.

The stats and numbers are unknown as the game was not complete. However, LeBron James put on a show for the fans as he combined with Tatum for a couple of alley-oop dunks.

NBA fans took to Twitter to react to LeBron James' entrance as the four-time champion was the event's star attraction. Fans shared their opinions on King James nearly being mobbed by the crowd.

"Thats what happens when the f*****g goat arrives chills," one fan wrote.

"This dude is Jesus Christ splitting the Red Sea," another fan wrote.

"They tellin me this man ain’t the goat," one fan wrote.

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo have become the faces of the NBA due to their recent success. However, one fan wrote that King James is still the face of the league after this reception.

"Face of the NBA STILL," the fan wrote.

"How can you hate Bron? No other superstar doing this," one fan wrote.

Repercussions of LeBron James' new deal

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James agreeing to a two-year extension with the LA Lakers has consequences for the franchise. This decision affects their ability to sign a marquee free agent next summer. Kyrie Irving and Khris Middleton headline the 2023 free agency class.

James' new two-year deal will earn close to $100 million over those two years. Had James taken a pay cut as James Harden did with Philadelphia, the Lakers could pursue one of these marquee free agents.

The Lakers are forced to surround King James and Anthony Davis with role players. However, this strategy worked for them during the 2019-20 championship-winning season.

Another aspect of this new deal is that the LA Lakers could suddenly find themselves without AD or LeBron James in 2024. Davis' contract runs until 2025. the All-Star could opt out and walk away from the franchise in 2024. James could also opt out early.

