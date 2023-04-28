"This dude is so undisciplined"- How Austin Reaves changed the perception of LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham during the preseason

Austin Reaves has become one of Darvin Ham's most trusted players in the rotation. He has given the former undrafted rookie a spot in the starting unit alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Ham, though, didn't feel that way for Reaves when he first saw him in practice. The Lakers' first-time head coach had this to say about the former Oklahoma standout in an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"At first I was like, 'Man, this dude is so undisciplined.'"

Austin Reaves, via the same report, responded to how Ham initially viewed him as a player:

"I shot, like, a left-hand scoop layup high off the glass over AD," Reaves said. "And I made it. He came over and was like, 'Oh, you have that in your bag?' And I kindly was like, 'I think I have a lot in my bag that a lot of people don't know.'"

Even the LA Lakers probably didn't know what they had when they signed him to a two-way contract. Once Reaves started showing glimpses of what he can do, GM Rob Pelinka changed his mind and gave him a two-year $2.49 million deal.

Still, Austin Reaves had trouble cracking Darvin Ham's starting rotation. The Lakers had a perimeter-heavy lineup that previously included Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and former MVP Russell Westbrook.

Reaves also had to fight for minutes against fellow backups Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV. The trade deadline, however, gave him a new opportunity to remind Darvin Ham about his bag.

Pelinka had this to say on the LA Lakers' trade deadline moves and how those affected the two-year guard:

"The trade deadline isn't always what you bring in. It opened up a lane for him [Reaves] to really get on ball a little bit more and kind of show some of the skills that might have been dormant when there were other players playing.

"Because the analytics show, he's highly effective."

Austin Reaves has shown Darvin Ham that he's also built for the playoffs

The LA Lakers have uncovered a gem out of a former undrafted rookie from Oklahoma.

Three months ago, Darvin Ham trusted Austin Reaves to be a spark off the bench and provide energy and hustle to the LA Lakers. In just his first playoff game, even LeBron James and Anthony Davis were allowing him to close out the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of their series.

Reaves scored 23 points in the season opener, 14 of them in the fourth quarter to keep the Grizzlies at bay. He scored nine straight points to totally dominate Memphis in the clutch.

The Lakers' sophomore guard yelled at Grizzlies fans that "I'm him" after his personal run ended the Grizzlies' Game 1 hopes. Austin Reaves didn't have to shout it. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Darvin Ham and the team know about it.

