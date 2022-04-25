"This dude has ZERO competitive fire... you still have KD and Kyrie" - Reggie Miller slams Ben Simmons for being inactive for Game 4 between Nets and Celtics

Ben Simmons will once again be inactive in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller is now calling out the star for not playing the elimination game.

After a midseason trade, the Nets acquired Simmons and a few other players to try and win this season. However, Simmons has failed to make an appearance this season due to a back injury.

With Simmons now out for Brooklyn in Game 4 against Boston, he could miss the entire season as the Nets are down 3-0 and on the verge of being swept.

Officially, Simmons will miss his team's potential last playoff game due to back soreness.

One person who is blunt in his disappointment with Simmons is Reggie Miller. The 56-year-old took to Twitter to voice his displeasure with the Brooklyn star:

Cmon MAN!!! Out for Game 4 when it was rumored you were going to make your debut. This dude has ZERO competitive 🔥.. As small a chance as the Nets have to come back in this series, you still have KD and Kyrie, all you need is to win ONE game and take it from there.. #ManUp

Reggie Miller wants Ben Simmons to play, but the Brooklyn Nets star still claims to be injured

Despite missing the entire season due to a bad back, Ben Simmons still claims his back is sore.

While Reggie Miller wants Ben Simmons to show some toughness and try to fight through his back issues, the guard still claims he is still experiencing back issues.

While it is easy for anyone to have an opinion on the situation, Simmons is the only person who knows how bad his back really is.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4.

Still, it is hard to justify a player sitting out an elimination game with soreness rather than a severe injury.

