"This Eric Lewis s**t true???” - LeBron James chimes in on Eric Lewis fiasco

In a surprising turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers' iconic player LeBron James took to social media to express his thoughts on the ongoing NBA investigation surrounding referee Eric Lewis and his alleged burner account.

The basketball community was sent into a frenzy when the account, which solely responded to tweets mentioning Lewis, was exposed and subsequently deleted.

James, known for his candidness, shared his skepticism regarding the allegations with a single tweet, accompanied by an "eyebrow raise" emoji. The tweet suggested that James was not entirely convinced about the authenticity of the claims against Lewis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LeBron James @KingJames true??? 🤨 This Eric Lewistrue??? 🤨 This Eric Lewis 💩 true??? 🤨

However, given the evidence presented thus far, it is probable that James will be taken aback if the league's investigation corroborates the existence of the controversial account.

Calls for Transparency in Lakers-Celtics clash: The Eric Lewis Fiasco and LeBron James Shakes NBA Community

LeBron James and Michael Brogdon

The initial doubts surrounding Eric Lewis began when an image surfaced online, depicting Lewis' wife and children sporting Boston Celtics jerseys. This incident raised eyebrows within the NBA Twitter community, particularly because Lewis officiated a game between the Lakers and Celtics earlier this season.

During that game, a controversial no-call on a potential game-winning play involving LeBron James and Jayson Tatum drew significant attention.

Moreover, the game in question exhibited a series of questionable calls in favour of the Celtics, while the Lakers felt the brunt of missed calls. This pattern of officiating inconsistencies fueled further suspicions among fans and observers alike.

The discovery of Lewis' alleged burner account only intensified the debate, leading to questions about the integrity of referees and their involvement in games that include their family's team.

Poll : 0 votes