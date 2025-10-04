"This is evidence": Rashad McCants demands Killer Mike to demand Steph Curry apology after Ayesha Curry's take on their marriage

Former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rashad McCants asked Killer Mike to demand an apology from Steph Curry on Friday. McCants' suggestion stemmed from Ayesha Curry's comments on her marriage with the Golden State Warriors star.Resharing a post featuring Ayesha Curry's take on her marriage, McCants believes Killer Mike owes an apology from the Warriors guard.&quot;Nahhh @KillerMike he owe you an apology now!!! I’m not rolling. This is evidence. …. She not high. lol,&quot; McCants wrote.The former NCAA champion reckons Mike is owed an apology after being called out by Curry in September for mentioning Ayesha and referring to her as an &quot;embarrassment.&quot; Curry confronted Mike, advising him to &quot;stay in his lane&quot; and asserting that he and his wife are &quot;good.&quot;However, the post reshared by McCant, which featured Ayesha's comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saw her offer a view on her marriage that he believed was disrespectful.&quot;No. So I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married. I thought I was going to be a career girl and that's it, Ayesha expressed. &quot;I was never the little girl who like dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that and then it happened so early in my life. So, it's like it's one of those things like you don't know what you actually want.&quot;Ayesha further explained that Steph Curry tries to &quot;resonate&quot; with her but struggles to do so. She mentioned that her pregnancy shortly after their marriage limited her ability to consider what she truly wanted. These remarks from the TV personality prompted McCants to urge Killer Mike to ask Steph Curry for an apology.Killer Mike offers apology to Steph Curry and his wife for his commentsThe controversy surrounding Killer Mike and Steph Curry could finally be put to rest after the Grammy-winning rapper apologized to the couple for his comments. Mike apologized to the pair after revealing that he was called out by his entire family for his comments.During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday, Mike offered a heartfelt apology to the couple.&quot;Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry boy, my wife cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. ... And I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram,&quot; he said. &quot;I was just stoned up, trying to make a joke. It wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said. So, I’m sorry, y’all.&quot;The apology could bury the hatchet between the rapper and Curry, who stood up for his wife after Mike's comments.