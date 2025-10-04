  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "This is evidence": Rashad McCants demands Killer Mike to demand Steph Curry apology after Ayesha Curry's take on their marriage

"This is evidence": Rashad McCants demands Killer Mike to demand Steph Curry apology after Ayesha Curry's take on their marriage

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:46 GMT
&quot;This is evidence&quot;: Rashad McCants demands Killer Mike to demand Steph Curry apology after Ayesha Curry
"This is evidence": Rashad McCants demands Killer Mike to demand Steph Curry apology after Ayesha Curry's take on their marriage (Source: Imagn/IG)

Former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rashad McCants asked Killer Mike to demand an apology from Steph Curry on Friday. McCants' suggestion stemmed from Ayesha Curry's comments on her marriage with the Golden State Warriors star.

Ad

Resharing a post featuring Ayesha Curry's take on her marriage, McCants believes Killer Mike owes an apology from the Warriors guard.

"Nahhh @KillerMike he owe you an apology now!!! I’m not rolling. This is evidence. …. She not high. lol," McCants wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The former NCAA champion reckons Mike is owed an apology after being called out by Curry in September for mentioning Ayesha and referring to her as an "embarrassment." Curry confronted Mike, advising him to "stay in his lane" and asserting that he and his wife are "good."

However, the post reshared by McCant, which featured Ayesha's comments on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saw her offer a view on her marriage that he believed was disrespectful.

Ad
"No. So I didn't want kids. I didn't want to get married. I thought I was going to be a career girl and that's it, Ayesha expressed. "I was never the little girl who like dreamt about the wedding dress and all of that and then it happened so early in my life. So, it's like it's one of those things like you don't know what you actually want."
Ad

Ayesha further explained that Steph Curry tries to "resonate" with her but struggles to do so. She mentioned that her pregnancy shortly after their marriage limited her ability to consider what she truly wanted. These remarks from the TV personality prompted McCants to urge Killer Mike to ask Steph Curry for an apology.

Killer Mike offers apology to Steph Curry and his wife for his comments

The controversy surrounding Killer Mike and Steph Curry could finally be put to rest after the Grammy-winning rapper apologized to the couple for his comments. Mike apologized to the pair after revealing that he was called out by his entire family for his comments.

Ad

During an appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast on Wednesday, Mike offered a heartfelt apology to the couple.

"Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry boy, my wife cussed me out. My oldest daughter called me. My youngest daughter called me. ... And I realized that maybe I shouldn’t smoke and get on Instagram," he said. "I was just stoned up, trying to make a joke. It wasn’t my damn business, like my wife said. So, I’m sorry, y’all."

The apology could bury the hatchet between the rapper and Curry, who stood up for his wife after Mike's comments.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications