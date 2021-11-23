"This is fair both ways!" - Kendrick Perkins expresses satisfaction at the NBA’s decision to suspend LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart

Kendrick Perkins recently took to Twitter to express his satisfaction over the decision meted out by the league post LeBron James' altercation with Isaiah Stewart. Big Perk felt that the decision taken to suspend both players was fair.

The league decided to suspend LeBron James for a game for his role in the scuffle. It was the Lakers star's physical play that inadvertently led to a heated reaction from Isaiah Stewart. The situation could have turned into a full-scale brawl if not for calmer minds prevailing and heightened security.

Stewart was suspended for two games for repeatedly charging at James to escalate an already tense situation despite his teammates and coaches restraining him.

Former NBA champion and analyst Kendrick Perkins took Tweeted about his satisfaction over the decision taken to suspend both players. The former Celtic termed it fair considering the role both players played in the ensuing melee post their altercation. Here's what he said:

"This is fair both ways!!! Carry the hell on."

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins SportsCenter @SportsCenter LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. LeBron James will be suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended two games for their roles in the altercation during Lakers-Pistons on Sunday night. https://t.co/8VunirAZ3u This is fair both ways!!! Carry the hell on... twitter.com/sportscenter/s… This is fair both ways!!! Carry the hell on... twitter.com/sportscenter/s…

It's natural that Kendrick Perkins will call the judgment fair after being in his fair share of altercations and paying hefty fines for them. Having said that, the league got this one spot on and handed appropriate suspensions.

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got away with missing out on just a game or two since there were no punches thrown. Stewart should feel especially lucky that his teammates restricted him before he escalated the situation.

Can LeBron James and the LA Lakers turn things around after finding a spark in the game against the Detroit Pistons?

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are off to a poor start in the 2021-22 NBA season

One positive sign that came out of the nasty altercation between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart was the fact the Lakers finally looked dominant and were able to come back to beat the Pistons. The Purple and Gold roster rallied together to protect their head honcho and get the W after his ejection.

LeBron's teammates, including Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan and Rajon Rondo, were seen riled up and standing between LeBron and a charging Stewart to protect their brother and teammate. It's unfortunate that a negative incident such as the scuffle was needed to get them together and on the same page. However, the Lakers will take any motivation they need to get back to being dominant at this point.

A furious Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis went on a tear and dominated a hapless Pistons team that had no answers as they got to the paint at will. The duo hit big-time shots to lead the Lakers to a victory.

They finally resembled the team that had massive potential to be the best in the league. Having said that, they will have to build on that impressive display and step up their game on both ends to beat the likes of the Warriors.

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob Westbrook terrorizing the city of Detroit right now Westbrook terrorizing the city of Detroit right now https://t.co/Q0Xs2WAOQI

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stewart might have done the Lakers a big favor by waking up the beast. The Lakers, led by LeBron James, are primed for a great run after a slow start, better now than later.

Edited by Parimal