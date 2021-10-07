"This is the first time he's coming into a season with the Mavs fully healthy" - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Kristaps Porzingis' health heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said that star player Kristaps Porzingis is heading into a new season with the team for the first time without any injuries.

Porzingis' career with the Mavericks has been marred by injuries. But the Latvian is an integral part of the team, along with Luka Doncic. The two are superstars of the franchise, so the onus will be on them to take the Mavericks on a deep run in the playoffs.

Mark Cuban is very involved in key decisions made by the Mavericks. He is always in the stands to see the Mavs games, and is highly supportive of his players. Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Cuban said about Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season:

"I think this is the first time he's coming into a season with the Mavs fully healthy. So, that's just a huge difference. You know last year he was coming off... last year coming into the season, we weren't long separated from the bubble, and he had gotten hurt in the bubble, right, and so just the dynamic of how do you get healthy? just was completely different last year."

Kristaps Porzingis uploaded pictures of the work he put in during the offseason. The 7' 3" Latvian looks in good shape and in a good mental space heading into the new season. If he performs to his best, the Mavs will fancy their chances of finishing in the top four of the Western Conference.

How important would Kristaps Porzingis be to the Dallas Mavericks this season?

Kristaps Porzingis had a disappointing end to last season, as he looked short of his best in the playoff series against the Clippers. However, the big man accepted that he faltered, and put in a lot of work during the offseason.

As Mark Cuban rightly pointed out, this will be the first time he has returned to the Mavs in full health. That makes him one of the players to keep a close eye on during the start of the season.

His abilities are no secret to anyone, and he has shown glimpses of that as a Mavs player too. Coming into training camp, Porzingis was very cheerful and looked all locked in to put up great numbers this season. Speaking in an interview with Sirius XM Radio about Porzingis, Mark Cuban said:

" I think now, we had a little bit more time, not a lot, but a little bit more time, and we are able to more confidence. For KP, it's just confidence in his body. You can see he's having fun, and you know KP is just coming up over to me and talking about crypto and how it's working and smiling and laughing. Just high fiving everybody, you just feel the energy, the leadership and the excitement coming from him."

Kristaps Porzingis has the unique ability to shoot from a height of 7' 3". He can also be a rim protector and contribute massively to the team.

Heading into the new season, that will be the main focus for Porzingis. He will be hoping to score big points and get key blocks to help Luka Doncic carry the Dallas Mavericks to a deep NBA playoff run.

