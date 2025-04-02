"This is foolish talk": NBA vet goes no-holds-barred on old-school criticism of Steph Curry

No matter how the rest of Steph Curry's career goes, his legacy as the greatest shooter of all time is secure. With such a prominent presence, criticism is inevitable.

On Wednesday, an alleged Hall of Famer told Stephen A Smith that Curry would not be able to perform at his current level in that former player's era.

According to Smith, the former player had this to say about defending Curry:

"I had a hall of famer come up to me and said to me, "Steph Curry would not have averaged more than 17 points a game... In our era, we would've hurt him. He would've had to run through picks. He wouldn't have been as protected by the officials.'"

Former NBA Player Greg Anthony, who played in the NBA from 1991 until 2002, came to Curry's defence, calling this line of discussion foolish talk:

"This is foolish talk, seriously...every generation tries to trash the current players. I would encourage you guys to go back and actually watch an entire NBA game from the 70s 80s and 90s don't base it on your memory actually watch the game then tell me Steph couldn't be who he is.

Anthony, having played during the physical and gritty 90s, could certainly provide insight into how a player of Curry's caliber could translate to that era. Regardless, Curry is a phenomenal player and one of the all-time greats in the game of basketball in his era and all-time.

Steph Curry goes off against Memphis Grizzlies, drops 52 points and a near-triple-double in 134-125 win

Steph Curry appears to be heating up at the right time for the Golden State Warriors to make a playoff push. Against the Memphis Grizzlies, Curry put together a masterclass, scoring 52 points and nearly achieving a triple-double with 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals on defense.

Curry also put up 12 3-pointers, tying his season high in the win, one off of his career high of 13 3s in a single game and two off of his former teammate Klay Thompson's NBA record of 14 made 3s in a game. With Curry stuffing the stat sheet like this and the addition of Jimmy Butler mid-season, the Warriors are showing they are not to be taken lightly come playoff time.

