"This game was just weird as hell": LeBron James makes feelings crystal clear on Luka Doncic's controversial ejection

LA Lakers star LeBron James delivered bold remarks targeted at the officiating following their 136-120 loss to the NBA-leading OKC Thunder on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters postgame, James addressed his co-star Luka Doncic's ejection in the fourth quarter, which arguably changed the game's direction in OKC's favor.

After the five-time NBA All-Star was ejected, the Thunder went on a 29-12 run to end the game.

"It was a weird couple of minutes after that," James said. "Starting with the ejection. I don't know why the ref was taking it personal. He had already gave Luka one, and Luka knew that. Luka was going back and forth at that time with a fan who was sitting courtside, like Luka does.

"The fans get to talk sh*t, talk out of their minds, whatever the case may be, and Luka was going back and forth, and the ref took it upon himself to think it was versus him or whatever the case may be. But then, another T on Vando after a blocked shot. This game was just weird as hell after that moment."

Doncic was assessed his second technical foul with 7:40 remaining in the game after giving the Lakers a 108-107 lead. He appeared shouting toward the sideline while running back to the other end. James, Doncic and the rest of the team tried to plead the case to referee J.T. Orr, but it was to no avail.

Doncic's first technical was issued at 4:02 in the third quarter after arguing a no-call with the referee.

As James noted postgame, Orr also gave Jarred Vanderbilt a technical foul after he blocked Alex Caruso's shot and stared. This happened with 7:27 on the game clock.

Doncic logged 31 minutes and finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds and five assists on 7-for-15 shooting, including 3-for-7 from the 3-point line.

Skip Bayless chimed in on Luka Doncic's ejection

Veteran sports analyst Skip Bayless said LA Lakers star Luka Doncic "deserved" to be ejected in Tuesday's game against the OKC Thunder.

"The truth is, Luka deserves to be ejected almost every night, for arguing every single call," Bayless tweeted.

The Lakers (48-31) hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference. They have a one-game lead over the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies (47-32).

Three games remain this season for LA. They will face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, the second night of a back-to-back and Doncic's first game back in Dallas since the blockbuster trade in February.

