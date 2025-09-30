  • home icon
  • "This game is so rigged" - NBA fans stunned as Adam Silver drives betting promotion with Amazon–FanDuel collab

"This game is so rigged" - NBA fans stunned as Adam Silver drives betting promotion with Amazon–FanDuel collab

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 30, 2025 22:58 GMT
Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 - Source: Getty
Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 - Source: Getty

The Adam Silver-led NBA, in an attempt to boost the quality of its streaming deal with Amazon, has stunned fans with its latest move. Amazon has partnered with betting company FanDuel so that fans can track their bets while streaming league games on its platform.

Fans on X responded to the report.

"This game is so rigged."
Other fans on X shared the same negative response.

Other fans dragged Adam Silver.

The deal was announced on Tuesday and will see bettors gain a new experience while streaming games. By linking their FanDuel account to the Prime Video profiles, they can see how their bets are playing in real time, track the progress of parlays and check wins and losses. However, it doesn't permit users to place wagers directly on Prime.

Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising, said in a press release.

"Since Day 1, we've challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience. As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we're excited to launch a best-in-class bet tracking experience with FanDuel, as well as a wide-ranging suite of broadcast innovations to enhance Prime Video's comprehensive NBA offerings."
As part of the deal, former player Blake Griffin, an analyst on NBA on Prime, was named FanDuel Ambassador. In July 2024, the NBA under Adam Silver announced a new 11-year media agreement with Disney/ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

Adam Silver's shocking response to high cost of streaming games

Adam Silver, on Sept. 10, spoke to reporters and gave a shocking response when asked about the rising cost of streaming league games.

"There's a huge amount of our content that people can essentially consume for free," he said. "I mean, this is very much a highlights-based sport. So Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, you name it. Any service, the New York Times, for that matter, to the extent that your content is not behind a paid firewall. There's an enormous amount of content out there. YouTube, another example that is advertising-based, that consumers can consume."
For the upcoming season, Monday games will be streamed on Peacock, Tuesday games on NBC and Peacock and Wednesday games on ESPN. Amazon Prime is on Thursday, Friday games are on Prime and ESPN, Saturday games will be shown on ABC and Prime, and finally, ABC, NBC and Peacock will show on Sunday.

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

