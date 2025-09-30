"This game is so rigged" - NBA fans stunned as Adam Silver drives betting promotion with Amazon–FanDuel collab

The Adam Silver-led NBA, in an attempt to boost the quality of its streaming deal with Amazon, has stunned fans with its latest move. Amazon has partnered with betting company FanDuel so that fans can track their bets while streaming league games on its platform.Fans on X responded to the report.&quot;This game is so rigged.&quot;Tay Supreme @UrFriendTayLINK@LegionHoops This game is so riggedOther fans on X shared the same negative response.Vegas @LasVegasNBAteamLINK@LegionHoops Adam loves gambling but not punishing teams for cap circumventionTroller @WinkSchlongLINK@LegionHoops This shit is an epidemic and the amount that sports orgs push it is tantamount to propaganda. Seems to be in at least half of the ads during any sport match on tv and it’s everywhere.Other fans dragged Adam Silver.JBond @jbondwagonLINK@LegionHoops Adam Silver is destroying the game with sports bettingEchelon @i_am_echel0nLINK@LegionHoops Get this man away from the NBA and undo EVERYTHING he’s ever done.Rell 🚷 @RellSpeaksTruthLINK@LegionHoops So how does Adam silver lose his job? He has to retire?The deal was announced on Tuesday and will see bettors gain a new experience while streaming games. By linking their FanDuel account to the Prime Video profiles, they can see how their bets are playing in real time, track the progress of parlays and check wins and losses. However, it doesn't permit users to place wagers directly on Prime.Jay Marine, head of Prime Video U.S. and global sports and advertising, said in a press release.&quot;Since Day 1, we've challenged ourselves to invent features that heighten, customize and add storytelling elements for fans within the live sports experience. As we tip off this long-term relationship with the NBA, we're excited to launch a best-in-class bet tracking experience with FanDuel, as well as a wide-ranging suite of broadcast innovations to enhance Prime Video's comprehensive NBA offerings.&quot;As part of the deal, former player Blake Griffin, an analyst on NBA on Prime, was named FanDuel Ambassador. In July 2024, the NBA under Adam Silver announced a new 11-year media agreement with Disney/ABC/ESPN, NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.Adam Silver's shocking response to high cost of streaming gamesAdam Silver, on Sept. 10, spoke to reporters and gave a shocking response when asked about the rising cost of streaming league games.&quot;There's a huge amount of our content that people can essentially consume for free,&quot; he said. &quot;I mean, this is very much a highlights-based sport. So Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, you name it. Any service, the New York Times, for that matter, to the extent that your content is not behind a paid firewall. There's an enormous amount of content out there. YouTube, another example that is advertising-based, that consumers can consume.&quot;For the upcoming season, Monday games will be streamed on Peacock, Tuesday games on NBC and Peacock and Wednesday games on ESPN. Amazon Prime is on Thursday, Friday games are on Prime and ESPN, Saturday games will be shown on ABC and Prime, and finally, ABC, NBC and Peacock will show on Sunday.