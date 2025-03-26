"This isn't going to age well" - NBA fans erupt as Kevin Durant features on Suns' 'morning routine' viral pic

The Phoenix Suns shared a meme of their star forward Kevin Durant as they joined the viral social media trend of posting a "morning routine." Several fans shared their reactions to the Instagram post.

The Suns posted a photo of Durant on a slide with his hands raised, which gained viral attention last year after Team USA's gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics. The picture was labeled "7:36 a.m." and captioned, "Morning Routine."

Here are other fan reactions to the post:

"This isn't going to age well 🙃," a fan wrote.

"This is the greatest photo ever," another fan said.

"I forgot about this 😭," one fan commented.

Fans react to a viral photo of Kevin Durant amid a social media trend. (Credits: Instagram/@suns)

"The hands up and everything 😭," a fan posted.

"He gonna work on his jumper on the way down," another fan wrote.

"This was my screensaver for a solid 3 months," one fan wrote.

The online trend started with social media personality Aston Hall. The fitness influencer and coach's "morning routine" video was shared multiple times on social media platforms, including X and Instagram.

Several users labeled Hall's "morning routine" as "pretentious and performative," inspiring countless other versions of the viral video.

In addition to Kevin Durant and the Suns, global fast-food chain McDonald’s and music streaming giant Spotify have also joined the trend.

Kevin Durant crowned Player of the Week amid Suns' streak

On Monday, the NBA announced that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was named the Western Conference Player of the Week for Week 22 of the season, covering March 17 to 23.

Durant, a two-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star, led Phoenix to a 3-0 week, with wins against the Toronto Raptors on March 18, the Chicago Bulls on March 21 and the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on March 23.

During the week, Durant averaged 27.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 58.8% from the field and 47.1% from 3-point range.

Durant had a 38-point performance in Monday's 108-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, extending the Suns' winning streak to four games.

The Suns have won six of their last 10 games and are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the 10th and final play-in spot in the Western Conference with a 35-37 record. They are just half a game behind the ninth-place Sacramento Kings (35-36).

Nine of Phoenix's remaining 10 games will be against teams in postseason contention. The Suns begin their crucial stretch Wednesday, when they host the defending champion Boston Celtics.

