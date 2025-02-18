"This is going to cost Adam Silver his job" - Jason Whitlock contemplates LeBron James & Draymond Green’s All-Star game antics affecting the NBA

Analyst Jason Whitlock has shared his thoughts on the current state of the NBA after the recently concluded All-Star Weekend. He said that the antics of LA Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green would affect the league.

Ad

In a clip of Monday's "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" episode posted on X (formerly Twitter), Whitlock talked about the 'collapse' of the All-Star Weekend. He made a bold statement that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is going to lose his job soon.

"They're getting crooked when Draymond Green, one of your current players, sitting on TV calling your product trash and your domestic reputation is as bad as the NBA's. You're a laughing stock," Whitlock said. "The impetus is eventually this is going to cost Adam Silver his job. I really authentically believe that."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitlock said that Green's recent antics, wherein the four-time NBA champion criticized the new All-Star Game format during a pregame show, would not help the league's current state.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He added that other players might soon feel frustrated by the NBA's declining popularity.

"I also think NBA players are going to be frustrated that their reputation has been smeared and they're less celebrated and opened to be mocked," Whitlock added.

Ad

The analyst said that James cares about the league's popularity despite being a billionaire and already having numerous accolades.

"LeBron James is not happy today," Whitlock said. "Maybe he doesn't care, but I tend to think he does. Because... I'm seeing people say, 'Hey man, I've always defended LeBron James but I have to admit I was wrong.' And I don't think LeBron is gonna like that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

James has drawn flak over his withdrawal from Sunday's All-Star Game at the 11th hour as he announced he will miss the game around two hours before tip-off.

LeBron James on sitting out All-Star Game

LA Lakers star LeBron James was supposed to appear as a starter in a record 21st straight All-Star Game on Sunday but sat out due to lingering issues in his foot and ankle. It was the first game that James missed in his 22-year NBA career.

Ad

"With 30 games left and us trying to make a playoff push in the wild, wild West, I felt like it was very important for me to kind of take care of myself and understand what's coming on," James said (via @LakersDailyCom on X).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 40-year-old James said he wants to be available in the season's final 30 games as his team fights for playoff positioning.

The Lakers (32-20) are fifth in the competitive Western Conference after winning 12 of its last 15 games heading into the All-Star break. They are three games ahead of the first Play-In spot held by seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves (31-25).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback