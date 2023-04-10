“This gonna be fun”- NBA fans are in heaven as Suns faceoff Clippers setting up Russell Westbrook versus Kevin Durant matchup 

Russell Westbrook and his LA Clippers are headed to the playoffs. They will meet the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the postseason and basketball fans will finally be able to watch Westbrook play against Kevin Durant, his former teammate.

Both players are very competitive and have had several amazing matchups. But they've never faced each other in the playoffs, which is what makes the upcoming matchup very unique.

Russell Westbrook was acquired by the Clippers in February and has played 20 games for them. Durant, on the other hand, has appeared in only eight games for the Suns due to his injuries.

NBA fans are excited for the first-ever playoff duel between Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant

Westbrook and Durant played together for the OKC Thunder and nearly won the NBA Finals in 2012. They had a great run together, but Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2016, shattering their dreams of a championship.

Since then, the two have faced each other 11 times, with Westbrook winning six matchups. However, their next duel is going to be incredible as the stakes are very high.

Many basketball fans think that the matchup is going to be fun.

JimmyStutzle @StutzleJimmy @BleacherReport This series gonna be box office for sure 🍿 @BleacherReport This series gonna be box office for sure 🍿

They've been waiting for it ever since KD joined the Warriors, and it's finally happening.

Tajé Fleming @Tsavagemofo7 @BleacherReport I’ve been waiting and hoping for this since the summer of 2016. Clippers in 6!!! @BleacherReport I’ve been waiting and hoping for this since the summer of 2016. Clippers in 6!!!

Some, however, believe that both Westbrook and Durant are way past their primes. A matchup between the two would have been fun five years ago, according to one fan.

Russell Westbrook hasn't done a fantastic job with the Clippers when it comes to fourth quarters. Due to this, Tyronn Lue has benched him several times.

Some fans believe that Kevin Durant will be much better since the veteran point guard will spend the fourth quarter on the bench.

sosa @PINKK50S @BleacherReport Got kd lmao clips wont play russ the 4th quarter of playoff games @BleacherReport Got kd lmao clips wont play russ the 4th quarter of playoff games https://t.co/RAaZ1n3rU7

A lot of NBA fans are hyped because they know the history between the two. This is the perfect time for Westbrook to get his revenge.

Some Twitter users pointed out how Russell Westbrook has always played well against Kevin Durant. He's averaged 28.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game against his former teammate.

♌️RkdnVIIIXVMM♌️ @RkdnVIIIXVMM @BleacherReport Russ bouta average 40-15-10 this entire series, he always turn up against KD @BleacherReport Russ bouta average 40-15-10 this entire series, he always turn up against KD😭

Despite never playing against each other in the playoffs, the two stars have had many fantastic duels in the past. Because of this, fans expect both of them to be very competitive.

Some social media users even consider the Suns-Clippers matchup to be the best matchup of the first round.

If Kevin Durant is 100% healthy, there is no doubt that the Suns are favorites to win the matchup. Their super team is amazing and they're much better than their record shows.

The Clippers also have several fantastic players. However, Paul George is dealing with a knee injury and may not be available for the series.

