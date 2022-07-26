"This got KD written all over it; If you can't beat them, join them" - Shannon Sharpe offers strong reaction to Kevin Durant to Boston Celtics rumors

A report that the Boston Celtics are "seriously" interested in adding Kevin Durant drew a scoff from analyst Shannon Sharpe. On "Skip and Shanon: Undisputed," Sharpe said Boston should be willing to part with any piece to get Durant. He said that a Durant move to the Celtics would have "KD written all over it."

"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them," Undisputed tweeted Sharpe as saying.

Durant joined Golden State in 2016 to form a super team after the Warriors had reached two straight NBA Finals, winning one. He helped them to three more appearances and two championships before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets to make his own mark.

But after three seasons with just one playoff series win, Durant requested a trade last month, even with four years remaining on his Brooklyn contract.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported Sunday night that the Boston Celtics, who lost in the finals to the Warriors, had exchanged offers with Brooklyn.

Durant has the ability to transform a playoff team into a title favorite. With each passing week that goes by in the NBA offseason, fans anxiously await a resolution to the situation.

Kevin Durant continues to await potential trade from the Brooklyn Nets

The basketball world found itself in a frenzy after Shams Charania broke the news of the trade negotiations between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

Charania reported that the Nets rejected Boston's initial offer. According to the report, the Nets also wanted veteran Marcus Smart and "another rotation player" involved in the package.

It's not surprising to see that Boston would be interested in acquiring Durant. There's been no shortage of teams that have been at least intrigued at adding a player like Durant.

Durant still has the talent to give any roster an advantage. The superstar forward, who will turn 34 in September, is still playing at an MVP level. Last season, Durant averaged 29.9 points per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

While the rumored offer included star wing Jaylen Brown, the combination of Jayson Tatum and Durant would become a nightmare for opposing teams.

While it's exciting for fans to speculate, the timing of the report is interesting. Brooklyn has remained patient in trade negotiations involving Durant. With four years still remaining on his contract, it's starting to look like he could return to the Nets for the start of the season.

