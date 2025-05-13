"This gotta be investigated": Warriors fans trash Jimmy Butler for bizarre performance in Game 4 loss 

Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their playoff series. The Warriors lost 117-110, with Butler failing to impress in the absence of the injured Steph Curry.

Ad

Warriors fans were left underwhelmed by Jimmy Butler's performance. He ended the game with 14 points, six rebounds, and three assists, leading fans to trash-talk his performance on X/Twitter.

One fan tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Not kidding this gatta be investigated. This sh*** illegal af"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

More disappointed Warriors fans made their feelings known in a series of tweets:

"Lost his Batman and playing worse than Robin," a fan commented.

"Never seen bro play so scared before," a fan added.

"Give it 48 hours before he throws another tantrum and demands a trade to the Spurs," a fan mentioned.

Other fans on X went personal with their trash-talk:

Ad

"Have always said he’s the worst star player in the league the most overrated, an entire legacy built off phony finals losses," a fan tweeted.

"Should change his name to ‘Passive Butler I’. Guess 60 mil’s not enough," a fan tweeted.

Young forward Jonathan Kuminga stepped up to record 22 points and a single assist. Veteran forward Draymond Green added 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Ad

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Teammate Julius Randle chipped in with the game-high 31 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Golden State now faces elimination in Game 5, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 14, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Former player takes shot at Warriors coach Steve Kerr after loss to Timberwolves

Warriors coach Steve Kerr saw his side lose to the Timberwolves in Game 4, trailing 3-1 in the series. Former player Kendrick Perkins expressed his frustration at Coach Kerr for the way he handled young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Ad

"I hope Kuminga get the hell away from Steve Kerr. He’s not the Coach for this young talented and Athletic young Star," Kendrick Perkins tweeted. "He really need an opportunity to spread his wings. Kerr really had this man outta of the rotation."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kuminga impressed in the loss just like in Game 3 on Saturday, where he scored 30 points. Kuminga was benched earlier in the playoffs, but his performance in his brief cameo has earned him a place in the Dubs' rotation.

His future with the Dubs remains uncertain. At the end of the season, he becomes a restricted free agent, Golden State will have to make a decision regardless of what happens in the series against the Timberwolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.