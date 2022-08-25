“This group has to win, this head coach has to win” - NBA Insider says the dynamic of the Brooklyn Nets is very fragile, believes they need to win games early

The Brooklyn Nets have endured a dramatic offseason but might just come out stronger. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski believes their dynamic will still be fragile, but early wins could help calm nerves.

The majority of the drama was around Kevin Durant, who requested a trade just before free agency started. After failed attempts to move him, Durant gave owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum: keep him or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

However, all parties involved reached an understanding Monday. The Nets announced Tuesday that Durant was staying.

The decision left many wondering what it would look like for the team going forward. On ESPN's "Get Up," Woj was asked about the relationships in the team. He replied with this:

"It's going to be fragile. It's been fragile. It's gonna continue to be fragile. This group has to win, this head coach has to win. This core players, all with something you know. Certainly with something to prove. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons coming back from not playing at all last season. But they've got enough in place.

"They've got shooting with a healthy Joe Harris with Seth Curry back. Royce O'Neale comes over from Utah. You know this is an improved team. And I think if they can get off to a good start if they can just get the stability of winning. I think that's what this group needs early on. If that doesn't happen, I think all of this stuff starts to percolate up again."

At the end of next season, Kyrie Irving will be an unrestricted free agent. With no clear indication of whether he will stay or leave, the Nets only have the upcoming season to win with this roster.

The Brooklyn Nets could contend for the 2022-23 NBA title

Regardless of all the drama, the Brooklyn Nets could contend for the upcoming championship. They have one of the most lethal shooting lineups in the league.

Joe Harris had to undergo surgery on his ankle last season. He played only 14 regular-season games and was sidelined for the playoffs. Harris has led the league in 3-point percentage since 2017-18. He has converted 45% of his attempts.

Last season, the Nets added Seth Curry and Ben Simmons in the deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. Curry is another terrific shooter, while Simmons is a world-class defender.

Durant and Irving's ability to finish at the rim will also be a big boost for the Nets. If all players are locked in, the Brooklyn Nets can go all the way.

