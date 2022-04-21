“This guy is the 7-foot monster… This guy is a cold-blooded killer” - Skip Bayless believes Joel Embiid is turning into the best player on the planet

NBA and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid has come under immense praise this season for his performances. More so of late after his performances against the Toronto Raptors in the postseason thus far.

On Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Skip Bayless spoke about how Embiid is turning into the best player on the planet and has the clutch gene after hitting the game-winner in overtime against the Raptors in Game 2. Bayless said:

"That man we saw last night is turning into the best player on the planet. This guy is the seven-foot monster. In all my years of watching closely the National Basketball Association, covering it since 1975, I have never seen a man this big with this kind of touch."

"This guy shoots it like a guard, this guy shoots it like a shooter. This guy's mechanics are right there with Devin Booker's mechanics, on touch, in feel and execution of shots from distance or from the free throw line. This guy is a cold-blooder killer,"

Joel Embiid is in the running for the MVP award this season and has translated his regular-season performances to the NBA Playoffs as well.

Is Joel Embiid the favorite for the NBA MVP award right now?

The big man in action against the Los Angeles Lakers

Widely considered to be the best big man in basketball alongside Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid has been playing like a man possessed this season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Without a superstar player alongside him for much of the season, the onus has been on Embiid to deliver the goods for the franchise and that's exactly what he has done.

Joel Embiid finished the regular season averaging 30.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 blocks this season while shooting the ball at over 49% from the field and over 37% from beyond the arc. He has recorded two triple-doubles and 46 double-doubles this season for the Sixers.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Joel Embiid has scored at least 25 points in 16 straight games, the 2nd-longest streak in 76ers franchise history.



Allen Iverson had a 27-game streak in 2001.

The big man has been an offensive juggernaut for the Sixers this season and their entire offense runs through him. Health has always been a question mark for the center, though, with him missing 14 games this season in which Philly has lost eight, underlying his importance to the team.

The Cameroonian is also one of the best defensive players in the league who has the ability to go and guard the perimeter as well when needed, thereby almost taking away the opposition's ability to space the floor. He is an excellent rim protector and, as aforementioned, is averaging 1.5 blocks and has 12 games this season where he has recorded three or more blocks.

That said, the MVP conversation includes the likes of Joel Embiid with Jokić and Antetokounmpo. The Sixers' superstar has a legitimate shot at winning the prestigious award, especially with the 76ers finishing the regular season as the fourth seed in the East.

