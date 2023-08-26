"This guy (Austin Reaves) kicked our butts in the playoffs": Steve Kerr points to Team USA's experience in response to questions about youth

Steve Kerr's Team USA pulled away with a victory in their FIBA World Cup opener on Saturday night. The Americans knocked down New Zealand 99-72.

Many speculated that the USA would struggle in the tournament due to their relatively young age. But the end result was something else. Although it nearly appeared to be a steep downfall in the beginning as they started slow in the first quarter, gradually the youngsters picked up the pace against New Zealand.

However, Team USA managed to find their rhythm on both ends of the court as the game progressed, and they were able to live up to their expectations.

Itiel Estudillo of Sportskeeda asked Steve Kerr during the post-game press conference if his team's age would be a detrimental factor going into the World Cup. Kerr told Estudillo that he's confident in his squad and is happy to be coaching them.

"No not at all. I love watching these guys grow. But it's not like they're untested. This guy [Austin Reaves] kicked our butts in the playoffs a few months ago. [Reaves] may be young, Paolo [Banchero] may be young, we go down the list we've got some young guys but we've got guys who can play and who have proven it in the NBA, in the NBA Playoffs."

"They're fearless. I love watching them play and it's been an absolute joy to coach them just because of their eagerness to play together and to be selfless and to compete. So it's really been a lot of fun to coach them and I have great confidence in them."

Does Team USA have what it takes to win this year?

Team USA at the FIBA World cup

Team USA has showcased their remarkable prowess en route to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Their path included an undefeated record in five preparatory matches preceding their departure to the Philippines earlier this week. Demonstrating their vigor, the American squad initiated their journey with an impressive victory over New Zealand.

Key players such as Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, and Austin Reaves have all made substantial contributions to the team's achievements.

However, a notable concern remains centered on their adaptation to FIBA's regulations. Notably, each member of Team USA's roster boasts an NBA background, yet some strategies that might succeed within NBA boundaries do not escape the scrutiny of FIBA referees.

Saturday's evening matchup underscored their challenges in aligning with these distinct rules, as they were repeatedly flagged for violations related to traveling.

The players' evident surprise when confronted with certain penalties indicates the hurdles they must navigate. Yet, their supremacy remained evident as they gradually found their offensive rhythm throughout the course of the game.

