“This guy has been away from the game of basketball for 9 months” - Kendrick Perkins believes Ben Simmons could be a role player on his return from injury

The possibility of Ben Simmons' playing in the playoffs was discussed on Friday on ESPN's “NBA Today.” The cast explored what a Simmons return could mean for the Brooklyn Nets. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins said Simmons could be a role player upon return.

Ben Simmons could be role player for Brooklyn

Kendrick Perkins said:

“This guy has been away from the game of basketball for nine months … To come back at the highest and most intense level, we can’t expect that much out of him except to be somewhat of a role player and play limited minutes.”

Simmons hasn't played all season. First, he held out until he was traded by the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden at the Feb. 10 trade deadline. A back injury has kept him from debuting for the Nets.

For Brooklyn, nobody knows when Simmons will return or how well he will play if he does.

In Philadelphia’s playoff run last season, Simmons' offensive output was infamously nonexistent. Simmons said:

“Offensively, I wasn’t there. I didn’t do enough for my teammates.”

Simmons failed to attempt a single shot in the final quarter in five out of seven games during a series loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He 15-for-45 (33%) on foul shots, giving him the worst free-throw percentage in playoffs history for a player with at least 70 attempts.

In Game 7, Simmons capped his poor performance by passing up a wide-open dunk for a pass. Simmons ended the game with a mere five points, eight rebounds and one steal.

Simmons, the No.1 draft pick in 2016, has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 in his career. Known as a defensive force, he has managed 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Simmons gained notorious flack for his lack of shooting ability. But he now sits with two of the greatest shooters of all time: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They sought a defensive facilitator to fill a hole in the squad, and Simmons may be that player.

If Simmons can manage to deploy the same amount of defense that put him on the map, the Nets may benefit.

That's what Perkins meant when he said Simmons could be a “role player.” He is not going to come on the court and be expected to run the squad in full stride. He has to lie back and play his role effectively for Brooklyn to benefit.

