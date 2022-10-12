“This guy can be a scoring Magic Johnson for us” – 76ers coach is optimistic on increasing playing time for Joel Embiid and James Harden duo, believes James harden is one of the greatest scorers of all time

Joel Embiid and James Harden are poised to make a big splash in the Eastern Conference during their first entire season together. The duo showed flashes of brilliance in just 21 games together last season. With Embiid's combination of size and strength and Harden's elite playmaking, Philadelphia 76ers fans are eager to see the pair make a title run.

During an interview on The Woj Pod, 76ers coach Doc Rivers spoke about his thoughts on the duo. According to Rivers, with James Harden serving as the team's primary ballhandler and playmaker, the floor is much more open for Embiid.

"I always knew James was a good passer, but he was such a great scorer, you didn't see his ability to see the floor and play make so that's what hit me first," Rivers said. "We don't have a point guard. This guy can be a scoring point guard, and I use the word scoring Magic Johnson for us, but the trick is to get him to do that plus score."

Harden is among the best scorers in the league. However, it was Embiid who led the league in scoring last season. Harden finished second in the league for assists per game.

Joel Embiid & James Harden - A Dynamic Duo In The East

Joel Embiid and James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers Media Day)

For coach Doc Rivers, combining the play styles of Joel Embiid and James Harden will be an exciting task. The former Coach of the Year could find himself in the hot seat if the team doesn't perform up to expectations. Ben Simmons was an easy scapegoat in previous seasons as the 76ers struggled late in the playoffs. With Simmons gone, the team must win.

Rivers explained that Harden has never been in a position to be the second-best scorer on a team. In previous seasons, Harden relied on a dominant point guard like Chris Paul for playmaking. Over time, his style of play evolved to bringing the ball up the floor and scoring at a high level. This season, however, scoring will take a back seat to facilitating.

"James has never played on a team where he's the second best scorer," Rivers said. "And for James Harden that's a hell of a statement because he's one of the greatest scorers of all time.

"Then he comes to a team where he's playing with the leading scorer in the NBA. ... People forget the 24 games they played, James & Joel were the #1 pick and role duo in the NBA."

