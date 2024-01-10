"This guy is a GUYZER": Raptors fan Drake supports Darko Rajakovic's outburst on NBA’s poor officiating

Drake lauded Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic after the latter lashed out at the referees for what he thought was spotty officiating late into their Tuesday night NBA game against the LA Lakers.

In an Instagram story, the Canadian rapper reshared a video clip of Rajakovic's outburst and captioned it:

"Toronto has a real one as their coach. This guy is a guyzer."

Drake praised Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic after his rant on the officiating against the LA Lakers.

Urban Dictionary defines "guyzer" as "a select few of your friends that you truly trust, appreciate, back and want to associate yourself with."

It means that Drake is telling Raptors fans that they should befriend and trust Rajakovic more especially, as the team is ushering in a new chapter in its colorful history.

Rajakovic fired some shots at the referees after he thought that the officiating in the fourth quarter favored the Lakers too much and that it factored in the team's close win against the Raptors.

"That's outrageous. What happened tonight is completely BS. This is (a) shame. Shame for the referees, shame for the league to allow this," Rajakovic said.

He first cited the free throw discrepancy in the fourth quarter, where the Lakers were given 23 attempts compared to just two for the Raptors.

Rajakovic also talked about Scottie Barnes, known for his superb slashing skills, only getting two free throw attempts all game.

"How is that possible? How are you going to explain that to me? They had to win tonight? If that's the case, just let us know so we don't show up for the game. Just give them the win," Rajakovic's rant continued, calling the officiating unfair.

Does Raptors fan Drake own some piece of the franchise?

Drake, a native of Toronto, has been present in many Raptors games that some fans think that he's a stakeholder of the team. But the rapper does not have an investment in the Raptors, and according to Pitchfork, he "doesn't earn a salary from the team."

However, Mr. Graham is tasked to be the Raptors' "global ambassador", which virtually means that he's the face of the franchise outside those playing, like Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

Some even think that partying along with Drake could be a perk of signing with the Raptors, and probably, the 2019 team starring now ex-Raptors Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet made the most of it when they won the NBA title.