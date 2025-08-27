"This guy kills me": NBA fans in stitches at Kawhi Leonard using "wet ball" term when his shot is on target

Kawhi Leonard shared the term he uses on the court when he knows his shot is going in. Leonard, who is on his China tour, interacted with his Asian fans. The LA Clippers star was watching a basketball game during his tour, where he was interviewed by a fan.Leonard shared the terms he uses when he takes his shots. One of those terms was &quot;wet ball,&quot; which seemingly confused the interviewer. He said that upon release, if he knows the shot will sink in the basket, he shouts &quot;wet ball.&quot;Fans on social media are in stitches after seeing Kawhi Leonard's funny side. Here's what some fans said on X:Darren Boyce @PuckBunkerBoyceLINK@TheDunkCentral @836758160Joy @TomerAzarly This guy kills meLavonSzn1️⃣5️⃣😎 @ShowtimeXVLINK@TheDunkCentral @836758160Joy @TomerAzarly Ayoooo😭mfs getting WET BALLED for game🤣Saadiq @3DiqqLINK@TheDunkCentral @836758160Joy @TomerAzarly Now we know why he doesn’t talk a whole lot 😅🤣Double_Dip @DoubleDip88LINK@TheDunkCentral @836758160Joy @TomerAzarly He ain’t never said that before he just trying to smash lol 😂Perré Aye @PerreAyeLINK@TheDunkCentral @836758160Joy @TomerAzarly He must like her cause he sound excited to answer the question 😂Mello⚡️ @MelloMambaLINK@TheDunkCentral @836758160Joy @TomerAzarly Kawhi is funny without even trying to be 😂😂😂😂😂As part of his tour, the Clippers star participated in an exhibition of the Chinese martial art, Wing Chun. While his movements were awkward as he tried to copy one of the masters, he appeared to be having fun.Kawhi Leonard admitted to nearly signing with Lakers2019 saw the arrival of Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles. However, many believed that Leonard would join LeBron James to help the LA Lakers become a great franchise again. Kawhi ended up joining the other Los Angeles team, the LA Clippers.The Klaw revealed that he nearly joined the Purple and Gold.&quot;I was very close (to choosing the Lakers). Real close,&quot; Leonard said. &quot;But when (the Clippers) presented the opportunity of playing with Paul (George) it was easy, it was a yes. I said let's get it going.&quot;Kawhi Leonard reportedly preferred playing with Paul George over LeBron James. While there aren't any issues between Leonard and James, both players have been rivals for some time, especially during LeBron's era with the Miami Heat.