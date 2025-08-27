  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kawhi Leonard
  • "This guy kills me": NBA fans in stitches at Kawhi Leonard using "wet ball" term when his shot is on target

"This guy kills me": NBA fans in stitches at Kawhi Leonard using "wet ball" term when his shot is on target

By Itiel Estudillo
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:52 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Kawhi Leonard shared the term he uses on the court when he knows his shot is going in. Leonard, who is on his China tour, interacted with his Asian fans. The LA Clippers star was watching a basketball game during his tour, where he was interviewed by a fan.

Ad

Leonard shared the terms he uses when he takes his shots. One of those terms was "wet ball," which seemingly confused the interviewer. He said that upon release, if he knows the shot will sink in the basket, he shouts "wet ball."

Fans on social media are in stitches after seeing Kawhi Leonard's funny side. Here's what some fans said on X:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

As part of his tour, the Clippers star participated in an exhibition of the Chinese martial art, Wing Chun. While his movements were awkward as he tried to copy one of the masters, he appeared to be having fun.

Ad

Kawhi Leonard admitted to nearly signing with Lakers

2019 saw the arrival of Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles. However, many believed that Leonard would join LeBron James to help the LA Lakers become a great franchise again. Kawhi ended up joining the other Los Angeles team, the LA Clippers.

The Klaw revealed that he nearly joined the Purple and Gold.

"I was very close (to choosing the Lakers). Real close," Leonard said. "But when (the Clippers) presented the opportunity of playing with Paul (George) it was easy, it was a yes. I said let's get it going."

Kawhi Leonard reportedly preferred playing with Paul George over LeBron James. While there aren't any issues between Leonard and James, both players have been rivals for some time, especially during LeBron's era with the Miami Heat.

About the author
Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Twitter icon

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications