"This guy is a legit moron" - Ex-Mavericks executive goes ballistic on owner Patrick Dumont's reasons to trade Luka Doncic 

This week, Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont appeared on stage for a public speaking engagement hosted by a Dallas-based real estate group. During his time onstage, Dumont spoke about the shocking Luka Doncic trade that he green-lit before the NBA trade deadline.

In response, former Mavericks director of quantitative research and development Haralabos Voulgaris, also known as Bob, ripped into the owner via X.

Dumont spoke about how the trade was made with the team's long-term vision in mind, something that contradicts General Manager Nico Harrison's comments about the trade being made to help the team win now.

In response, Voulgaris aimed at Dumont, writing:

"This guy is a legit moron. You can't speak with such confidence about things you have no concept of, truly amazing. The first thing these bananas should have done after making the worst deal in the history of sports was to hire a competent PR crisis team because every time he or his GM talks, it just makes things worse."

Voulgaris wasn't alone in criticizing Dumont after his remarks, as Mavericks fans took to social media to rip the team owner for being out of touch.

"We did not get better," - Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont reveals that he believes other teams got better, while Dallas regressed

Last season, the Dallas Mavericks came within arm's reach of a championship.

With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving finding their rhythm and young standout Dereck Lively II proving to be an immediate difference-maker for the team, the expectation after Dallas' run to the finals was that the team would bolster their roster and look toward the future.

In the offseason, the team acquired Klay Thompson, who parted ways with the Golden State Warriors. Then, leading up to the deadline, instead of adding more depth to their roster, the franchise parted ways with Doncic in a move that nobody saw coming.

While speaking on-stage this week, Dumont said that after looking at how the team performed through the first half of the season, the front office came to the conclusion that they simply didn't get better.

Because of that, they decided to shake things up by parting ways with Doncic:

"We looked at our trajectory during the season and realized we did not get better. But the teams that we competed or some of those we beat, did get better."

"And ultimately when you look at the Eastern Conference after we were to through the Western Conference if we were so fortunate, you would have to beat some very formidable teams including the one we lost to which actually got better. So this was a decision about the future.”

So far, however, with injuries piling up, the move certainly doesn't seem to have paid off for the Mavericks.

When factoring in the ages and contracts of Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis', as well as the injury history of both players, only time will tell if the move to trade Doncic pays off for Dallas.

