“This guy has had one half-a**ed practice the entire season” - Tim Bontemps believes Ben Simmons can’t be counted on for anything

Brooklyn Nets fans have yet to see their latest recruit Ben Simmons take center stage. The highly controversial guard still hasn't played a game for the Nets, with no clear timeline in view.

The 2018 Rookie of the Year's season has been marred by backlash and uncertainty. Prior to the start of the new season, he was a youngsters burdened with a lot of expectation.

His season went awry, but he achieved his demand for a fresh environment to forge a new path. Will he succeed with the Brooklyn Nets? Is he the missing piece for the Nets?

NBA writer Tim Bontemps appeared on The Hoop Collective with Brian Windhorst. He shared his thoughts pertaining to the Nets and their ailing point guard, Simmons.

When asked if Simmons could be counted on this season by the Nets, he stated the following:

"You can't! I'm operating on the assumption that Ben Simmons isn't going to play this season. I think that's the only logical assumption you can have at this point. This guy has had only one half-assed practice the entire season, and that was 8 months or 6 months ago or whatever. He's done nothing since then. He has done nothing with the Nets."

Will Ben Simmons make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season?

Ben Simmonsof the Brooklyn Nets walks on the court during halftime against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite Steve Nash's earlier remarks about Simmons making his debut this season, the possibility of that happening seems farfetched.

This is because, a day after he made that statement, Simmons took an epidural injection while the team were in Orlando for an away fixture against the Orlando Magic.

Nets Videos @SNYNets Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons' response to getting an epidural: Steve Nash has no update on Ben Simmons' response to getting an epidural: https://t.co/G4S917RZJQ

It is evident that the LSU alumn's back pain from two years ago has returned, hence the steroid injection aimed at relieving him off the pain in his lower back. Tim Bontemps mentioned this in his comments as well.

"So you're telling me that this guy who had an epidural on his back this week with 3 weeks to go in the regular season is going to successfully ramp all the way up to be ready to play before the playoff starts. Or that you're going to throw him in for his first game in the playoffs? I don't see that happening."

With 11 games left for the Nets and 3 weeks till the end of the regular season, the chances of Ben Simmons making his debut this season look very slim.

Edited by Adam Dickson