"This guy is poison": NBA analyst gives brutal assessment of James Harden's market value

Chris Mad Dog Russo blasted James Harden amid his current issue with the Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN's "First Take" recently.

"This guy is poison," Russo said. "If anybody wants Harden on their team, they are absolutely crazy. The idea that he is some big-time NBA player is a myth. I wouldn't want him anywhere near me if I was a professional organization, because he is not a winner."

From Russo's standpoint, James Harden is too risky of a player for NBA teams with the amount of money he is searching for. Considering Harden's track record, Russo doesn't see him as a player worth adding to a roster long-term.

After the rocky situations involving the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden's reputation in the league has changed. Coupled with his decrease in production in the past two seasons, the 10-time All-Star has not received suitable trade packages out of Philadelphia.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped trade conversations involving James Harden.

"The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the LA Clippers – Harden's desired destination – but no traction on a deal materialized," Wojnarowski said.

Be that as it may, it is not certain if Harden's recent struggles with his current team and his recent comments toward the Sixers' president of basketball operations Daryl Morey will play huge factors in his trade value.

Stephen A. Smith on James Harden's future with the Philadelphia 76ers

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith talked about the potential of having Tyrese Maxey as the go-to guy next to Joel Embiid if James Harden walks out on the team.

"I think it's a beautiful thing if James Harden leaves Philadelphia for this one reason ... Tyrese Maxey," Smith said. "If Harden is not there, that puts the ball in Maxey's hands even more, and whatever we've seen, we may see a better version of that in the years to come. I say roll the dice, take your chances. You hand Tyrese Maxey that ball and say, 'You that dude.'"

In 2022-23, Tyrese Maxey had his best season, averaging 20.3 points per game (48.1% shooting, including 43.4% from 3-point range) and 3.5 assists.

As tensions between Harden and the Sixers organization continue to intensify, it further adds to the team's hopes of making another run in the playoffs.

