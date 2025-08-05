  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Portland Trail Blazers
  • "This guy will be booed in every arena" - NBA fans explode as Blazers' $55M forward emerges as top MIP candidate over Celtics and Warriors standouts

"This guy will be booed in every arena" - NBA fans explode as Blazers' $55M forward emerges as top MIP candidate over Celtics and Warriors standouts

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:11 GMT
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn
Blazers' forward a top candidate to win the MIP (Image Source: IMAGN)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija was named the favorite to win the Most Improved Player for the 2025-26 NBA season. Avdija had the best odds to win the award by the Bovada sportsbook. He was the top candidate over players like Jonathan Kuminga, Michael Porter Jr. and Derrick White.

Ad

Last season, he showed growth in his game after he averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 36.5% shooting from beyond the arc in 72 games. It was a noticeable improvement compared to how he played the previous season, his final year with the Washington Wizards.

In his last year in Washington, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. It was the first time he averaged at least double digits in scoring.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While in Washington, Avdija signed a four-year contract extension worth $55 million, which he is currently in the second year of. He has gradually demonstrated his increased value as a player. However, given that he's from Israel, fans had varying opinions on him potentially winning the MIP award.

Here are some of what the fans said about Deni Avdija.

"This guy will be booed in every arena he goes to if America has any balls left," a fan said.
Ad
Ad
"NBA gonna force a Portland championship bcs the Israeli is on the team and they wanna increase their platform 😂😂😭😭😭," another fan commented.
"the mip was promised to him 4000 seasons ago," one fan said.

Other fans shared who their pick to win the MIP over the Blazers forward.

"Amen Thompson deserves it ngl," a comment read.
Ad
"My money is on @Dwhite921 Incoming all star season ☘️" someone commented.
"i still got nembhard now that he gotta carry a lot of offence with hali out," a fan suggested.

NBA insider questioned the Blazers' offseason moves

The Blazers were very active this summer. They agreed to buy out Deandre Ayton's contract, re-acquired Damian Lillard and added veteran guard Jrue Holiday. Looking at it, the front office made decent moves to improve their roster.

Ad

However, The Athletic's Jason Quick called the team's moves a "curious and confusing exercise."

"If this offseason was about intrigue and heartstrings, the Blazers would get an A. But when it comes to basketball moves, Portland’s summer was a curious and confusing exercise," Quick wrote.

Although the return of Lillard got fans excited, the mix of having Holiday doesn't make the Blazers a convincing team that could compete. On the bright side, they had a draft steal in big man Yang Hansen, who has been nothing but positive since they drafted him with the No. 16 pick.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications