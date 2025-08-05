"This guy will be booed in every arena" - NBA fans explode as Blazers' $55M forward emerges as top MIP candidate over Celtics and Warriors standouts

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija was named the favorite to win the Most Improved Player for the 2025-26 NBA season. Avdija had the best odds to win the award by the Bovada sportsbook. He was the top candidate over players like Jonathan Kuminga, Michael Porter Jr. and Derrick White.Last season, he showed growth in his game after he averaged 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists on 36.5% shooting from beyond the arc in 72 games. It was a noticeable improvement compared to how he played the previous season, his final year with the Washington Wizards.In his last year in Washington, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. It was the first time he averaged at least double digits in scoring.While in Washington, Avdija signed a four-year contract extension worth $55 million, which he is currently in the second year of. He has gradually demonstrated his increased value as a player. However, given that he's from Israel, fans had varying opinions on him potentially winning the MIP award.Here are some of what the fans said about Deni Avdija.&quot;This guy will be booed in every arena he goes to if America has any balls left,&quot; a fan said. Fire Lacob @irrelevantdeskkLINKThis guy will be booed in every arena he goes to if America has any balls left&quot;NBA gonna force a Portland championship bcs the Israeli is on the team and they wanna increase their platform 😂😂😭😭😭,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;the mip was promised to him 4000 seasons ago,&quot; one fan said.Other fans shared who their pick to win the MIP over the Blazers forward.&quot;Amen Thompson deserves it ngl,&quot; a comment read.𝔽𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕒 ❤️‍🔥🕷️ @MiamisOGLINKAmen Thompson deserves it ngl&quot;My money is on @Dwhite921 Incoming all star season ☘️&quot; someone commented.&quot;i still got nembhard now that he gotta carry a lot of offence with hali out,&quot; a fan suggested.NBA insider questioned the Blazers' offseason movesThe Blazers were very active this summer. They agreed to buy out Deandre Ayton's contract, re-acquired Damian Lillard and added veteran guard Jrue Holiday. Looking at it, the front office made decent moves to improve their roster.However, The Athletic's Jason Quick called the team's moves a &quot;curious and confusing exercise.&quot;&quot;If this offseason was about intrigue and heartstrings, the Blazers would get an A. But when it comes to basketball moves, Portland’s summer was a curious and confusing exercise,&quot; Quick wrote.Although the return of Lillard got fans excited, the mix of having Holiday doesn't make the Blazers a convincing team that could compete. On the bright side, they had a draft steal in big man Yang Hansen, who has been nothing but positive since they drafted him with the No. 16 pick.