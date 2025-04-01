"This is why he hides in the tunnel" - NBA fans in splits as Nico Harrison gets hit with 'Fire Nico' chants by courtside Mavericks supporter

Nico Harrison became one of the biggest villains in NBA history after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis in early February. The trade that nobody saw coming felt like a betrayal by Harrison, which resulted in Dallas fans hating him.

The Harrison hate is yet to die down as the Dallas Mavericks GM was hit with "Fire Nico" chants on Monday night.

Before the start of the game, Nico was spotted talking to someone in the audience. While the GM was all smiles, a fan in the crowd let his voice be heard with his chants.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Nico Harrison's current situation. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"This is why he hides in the tunnel each home game."

"Damn right in his face. Well done, lmaoo."

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Wish I could be there to chant “Thank you, Nico” for being instrumental in getting Luka the help he needed to even get to a Finals then the courage to be the face of agreeing to move on from the $80M per year," one said.

"Only thing Nico did bad was not get enough for Luka. Aside from that, when the healthy solid line up," another said.

"He walks around like he really thinks he cooked with that trade," another said.

"Dude you've done what every Mavs fans dream of. Say that Fire Nico chant to his face," another said.

Anthony Davis reveals Mavericks and Nico Harrison forced him to return sooner

It seems that Anthony Davis isn't too pleased with his new team, the Dallas Mavericks, after Nico Harrison, demanded the star big man to make a return earlier than expected. Davis was sidelined for 18 games after sustaining a left adductor injury.

While Davis made it clear that he had intentions of making a comeback before the Play-In Tournament, he didn't realize his new boss would ask him to return sooner.

“If I could do it over, I would probably take a couple more days,” Davis admitted. He pointed to the unexpected travel demands of the trade, a lack of proper treatment gear, and "three days of not treating [the injury] and being on a protocol that I’ve been on.”

While AD's presence is crucial, especially now that the Mavericks are aiming to make the Play-In Tournament, Nico Harrison needs to be cautious. Davis has a long history of injuries, especially during his time with the LA Lakers. Overworking the big man's body could result in longer periods of absences in the near future.

