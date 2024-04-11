“This is hilarious”: Draymond Green claps back at fan amid ‘Moving Screen’ comments

Along with being a trash talker on the court, Draymond Green isn't scared to get in the mix online as well. The former All-Star recently clapped back at fans online following recent comments regarding moving screens.

As most know, one of the women's Final Fourt matchups ended in controversey. On UConn's final possession to potentially win the game, they were called for an offensive foul for a moving screen. Following the call, Caitlin Clark and Iowa were able to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

The play garnered a lot of discourse online, with some fans bringing up the Golden State Warriors. A clip made the rounds of David Lee and Draymond Green setting screens on four defenders for Steph Curry to get open.

Green ended up putting this clip on his Instagram story with a remark of his own. He didn't talk about the screens set. Instead, he highlighted the gravity that Curry draws from opposing defenses so far from the basket.

Draymond Green's Instagram story

Moving screens was regularly a big topic among NBA fans during the Warriors dynasty run. Many felt that Green and the rest of Golden State's big men constantly set illegal screens that allowed Curry to create more separation.

Draymond Green comes up big in crucial matchup for the Golden State Warriors

As the regular season comes to a close, the Golden State Warriors find themselves hanging on to a shot at making the postseason. With just a few games to go, they are sitting in the final spot of the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Among the teams right next to the Warriors in the standings is the LA Lakers. If the season were to end today, they'd battle it out in the 9/10 matchup of the play-in.

These teams ended up squaring off Tuesday, with the Warriors winning in convincing fashion. Among the main standouts was Draymond Green. He flirted with a triple-double, going for 15 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. The former DPOY also had a good shooting night, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts.

It's worth mentioning that the Lakers were very shorthanded in this matchup. They were without the services of LeBron James and Anthony Davis due to injury. Nonetheless, Steph Curry and Co. took care of buisness to solidify a commanding 3-1 lead in the season series.

Injuries and suspensions have kept Green off the court a lot this season. However, when in action, he's still a highly productive player. This year, he's averaging 8.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Green is also having the best shooting season of his career, as he's knocking down 39.5% of his 3-point attempts on low volume.

As the Warriors get ready for the play-in, Green is among the players they will be heavily relying on to help get them to the postseason.