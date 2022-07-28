“This is a house in Malibu, this is a house in Bel-Air, they’re not gonna take no low ball offer” - Shannon Sharpe says players like 2-time NBA champion come along once in 3 generations

Shannon Sharpe has commented on the latest trade rumors surrounding Kevin Durant. He believes KD is a unique talent and that the Brooklyn Nets are right to demand a lot in exchange for him.

It has been four weeks since Durant requested a trade, and no headway has been made yet. Although teams have reached out for a deal, none are willing to give in to the Nets' demands.

Despite rumors linking KD with multiple teams seemingly slowing down, the Boston Celtics could be interested in him. The two-time NBA champion has been courted by other teams and Sharpe believes whoever wants him needs to pay whatever the Nets require.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," the analyst talked about the Nets giving a counter offer to a trade package involving KD. He likened Durant to a house in Malibu, supporting the Nets' decision not to take any "low ball offer."

"At least we have something, at least the Nets countered their offer.

"The Nets are not gonna take no low offer, what do you mean? This is a house in Malibu, this is a house in Bel-Air, they're not gonna take no low ball offer. You're not in the valley, you gonna pay premium price for a guy like that."

Shannon Sharpe continued:

"Guys like that don't grow on California tree. Guys like that come along once in a generation, once in three generations."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"This is a house in Malibu or Bel-Air. They're not going to take a lowball offer. You're going to pay a premium price for a guy like KD. Guys like that come along once in a generation." @ShannonSharpe on KD potentially being traded to the Celtics:"This is a house in Malibu or Bel-Air. They're not going to take a lowball offer. You're going to pay a premium price for a guy like KD. Guys like that come along once in a generation." .@ShannonSharpe on KD potentially being traded to the Celtics:"This is a house in Malibu or Bel-Air. They're not going to take a lowball offer. You're going to pay a premium price for a guy like KD. Guys like that come along once in a generation." https://t.co/acp17wD5WF

The Celtics have reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and a few picks for KD but the Nets want a different package. They would rather sign reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart in place of White.

Although no deal has been made yet, it is unlikely the Celtics will give up Smart. The guard played a key role in their incredible run to the NBA Finals last season.

Shannon Sharpe thinks the Boston Celtics should deal

Shannon Sharpe believes the Boston Celtics should include Marcus Smart [far left] if that is what it takes to land Kevin Durant.

Trading Smart to Brooklyn in a deal involving Durant might be a big problem for the Celtics. However, Shannon Sharpe believes they should weigh up the prospects of letting the 28-year-old go as KD would improve them on offense. In an episode of "Undisputed," he said:

"If I'm Boston, I'm not gonna let Marcus Smart hold this deal up because I do believe they'd be a little worse defensively, I think they'll be better offensively."

Sharpe continued:

"I understand Marcus Smart is Defensive Player of the Year. He's a 28-year-old, he's a very good player, but I'm not gonna let him hold this deal up. I'm sorry."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." @ShannonSharpe on reports of the Celtics engaged in KD trade talks:"If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." .@ShannonSharpe on reports of the Celtics engaged in KD trade talks: "If I'm the Boston Celtics, I'm not letting Marcus Smart hold this deal up. They'd be a little worse defensively, but better offensively...This got KD written all over it. If you can't beat them, join them." https://t.co/kN5vjrIGHs

The news of Durant joining the Celtics has sparked reactions from several people, including former Celtic Paul Pierce. He does not believe a deal should be made.

Jared Schwartz @jschwartz115 Are the #Celtics going to trade for Kevin Durant? Just ask Paul Pierce: Are the #Celtics going to trade for Kevin Durant? Just ask Paul Pierce: https://t.co/PtZwW7V0h7

Celtics star Jayson Tatum has also talked about how much he loves his current roster and how he is not involved in the decision-making process.

Jared Schwartz @jschwartz115



He like the Celtics as they are Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets He like the Celtics as they are Jayson Tatum on rumors of #Celtics interest on Kevin Durant #Nets He like the Celtics as they are https://t.co/6VnGZNh98d

The Celtics were notably responsible for eliminating Durant and the Nets from the playoffs last season, with Boston sweeping Brooklyn 4-0.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far