“This is who I am and I wanna continue to be that” - LeBron James on his competitive mindset as he drops 7th consecutive 30-point performance for LA Lakers

LA Lakers star LeBron James' year 19 in the NBA is turning out to be among his best. James, who turned 37 two days ago, recorded his seventh consecutive 30-point outing in the Lakers' last game of 2021 against the Portland Trail Blazers. LA won the game 139-106.

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet's post-game crew featuring Robert Horry and James Worthy, James revealed his mindset of late and how that's propelled him to produce noteworthy performances. Here's what he said:

"Just getting the proper rest, putting in the proper work. I'm always keeping my mind into the game no matter what's going on, even though, you know, yesterday was my birthday, we had a day off. I still had my mind on what I could possibly accomplish, you know, just the day after, which is today, against Portland and just going out and I'm in a damn good zone right now and I want to try and stay in it as long as possible. This is who I am and I wanna continue to be that, continue to lead this team."

LeBron James started the game in the center position. He dominated playing that role again, bagging a season-high 43 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, on 61.6% shooting from the floor (five of ten from 3-point range). He did so while playing only 29 minutes.

The LA Lakers have benefited immensely from having James in the center position. It gets easier for him to initiate the team's offense and also anchor the defense as LA continue to figure out ways to play without the injured Anthony Davis.

LeBron James believes the LA Lakers' recent progress has happened because of the return of several rotation players from Covid protocols

Malik Monk and LeBron James high-five each other during the Portland Trail Blazers v LA Lakers game

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are coming off a rough stretch over the last two weeks. They lost six of their last eight games during that period. The Lakers were without several key players in that phase, though. That affected the team's balance and saw them lose several games they could have potentially gone on to win.

The LA Lakers have seen some improvements in their performances in their last few games. They have won two of their last three matches. Much of it had to do with key players like Malik Monk, Austin Reaves and Avery Bradley, among others, returning to the lineup.

LeBron James also agreed that this has been the reason behind the team's progress, especially on defense. Here's what he said to James Worthy on the post-game show on Spectrum SportsNet:

"The last five or six games we've been chipping away. Every game we're starting to get pieces of our nucleus back, pieces of our rotation back. Now we know exactly how the rotations going to be, who you're going to be playing with, who's out on the floor, how we communicate with the defensive schemes."

The LA Lakers' woeful 18-19 start to the campaign has been due to a combination of lack of team chemistry and injuries to key players. That seems to be changing now with several players returning. The Lakers just have Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn sidelined for now.

Considering the potential the LeBron James-led LA Lakers have shown when they are healthier, it won't be surprising to see them turn the corner ringing into 2022.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava