"This is what I'll be doing": Kyrie Irving ponders post-playing career with hilarious Instagram story

Kyrie Irving is arguably the most enigmatic player in the NBA right now. While the Dallas Mavericks star rarely gives people a clear thought, he may have an interesting proposition for his post-NBA career.

According to his latest Instagram story, dunking on 8-foot-5 foot rims might be next on the agenda for Irving. He wrote:

"This is what I'll be doing after my career."

Kyrie Irving hints at future plan on Instagram

Irving shared a reel of people dunking on 8-5 rims and hinted at enjoying the prospect post-retirement. For an athlete like Uncle Drew, that would be a cakewalk well into retirement life, surely.

While never a high-flying dunker, Irving does have his fair share of posters during his NBA career. If a 'Slam Dunk'-esque contest turns out with 8-5 foot rims, Uncle Drew would just have manifested himself into the competition.

Retirement, however, might just be a while away for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving isn't close to retirement, having signed an extension with the Dallas Mavericks

While there was considerable uncertainty around Irving's future heading into the offseason, all dust seems to have settled at this point. The guard has extended with the Dallas Mavericks, to whom he was traded to by the Brooklyn Nets after a long drawn out saga last year.

A three-year $126 million deal might be lesser than what Irving expected, considering how stars of lesser shine such as Fred Vanvleet got paid. But with all the drama from Irving's past considered, the figure does appear fair in some regard.

In any case, it seems like another three years at least is left of the 31-year-old in the NBA. Maybe there are some thunderous 10-foot rim dunks that will keep fans going until a more regular 8-5 foot rim show begins.

