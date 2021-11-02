"This is the most I saw him working by far” - Doc Rivers lauds Ben Simmons' effort in training as the Philadelphia 76ers star steps up return to action

Doc Rivers has heaped praise on Ben Simmons for putting in a lot of work following his return to training for the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star was reported to be back in training with the 76ers last week. That is great news for the franchise, as they have been in the headlines throughout the offseason because of all the controversy and speculation surrounding Simmons.

The 76ers have done well this season without Simmons. They have a 5-2 record, but have been plagued by injuries. With Simmons likely to make an imminent return, things may turn out well for the team as the season progresses. When asked about Simmons and his training, Rivers said:

“I don’t know if you’d call that progress or not. Definitely more shooting and more work today for sure. This is the most that I saw him working by far.”

Austin Krell @NBAKrell Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons put in a lot of shooting work today. “That’s the most I’ve seen, by far.” Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons put in a lot of shooting work today. “That’s the most I’ve seen, by far.”

Ben Simmons returned to training on October 19. However, his reluctance to do defensive drills led to him being thrown out of training by Doc Rivers.

The team and the player later revealed that he needed some time off from the game to figure things out. Simmons' return to training is a huge positive for the team, which could lead to his return to the court soon.

How big Ben Simmons' return for the Philadelphia 76ers could be?

Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a few of their players step up in the absence of Ben Simmons.

Joel Embiid has shown glimpses of his brilliance, but he is reported to be playing with an injury since the start of the season. Tobias Harris did not play the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, while Danny Green walked out of the same contest due to injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. The Sixers now say Tobias Harris is out due to the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols. Furkan Korkmaz is starting in his place. Philly is already without Joel Embiid, who is resting tonight, in addition to Ben Simmons. Sixers are expected to know more in the next 12-to-24 hours on a timetable for a Tobias Harris return, sources tell ESPN. He's out tonight vs. Portland due to Health and Safety Protocols. twitter.com/TimBontemps/st… Sixers are expected to know more in the next 12-to-24 hours on a timetable for a Tobias Harris return, sources tell ESPN. He's out tonight vs. Portland due to Health and Safety Protocols. twitter.com/TimBontemps/st…

With many of their key players out, it could be difficult for the 76ers to stay competitive. The coming month will see the team go up against the likes of the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.

To compete against them, Philly will need some firepower to operate their offense as well as someone who can play defense. That's what Ben Simmons would bring to the team. His elite passing ability, powered by his defense, is a huge asset for the 76ers.

Last season, he led the franchise to a top-place finish in the East. Simmons was brilliant at the defensive end, and was one of the prime contenders to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The news of his return is something the team management has been looking forward to for a long time. His return will bolster the team's chances of having another great season, and make a deep run in the playoffs.

Edited by Bhargav