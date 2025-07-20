"THIS IS HER HUSBAND IDC" - Fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson contributes voiceover to girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion's TikTok

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are the latest power couple of the summer, going public for the first time at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. The celebrity couple sent their fans into a frenzy after Thompson appeared and contributed to Megan's latest TikTok.In a post on her official TikTok account, the &quot;Whenever&quot; artist shared a workout video with the Dallas Mavericks star. Megan and Klay did the voiceover for the reel, which has garnered more than 500,000 views in the first two hours.It has gone viral online as the newest couple worked on their bodies, with the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist joking about Thompson's favorite body part. The four-time NBA champion is staying in shape ahead of the 2025-26 season.View on TikTokThe video has gone viral and has even been re-shared on several other social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion fans are ecstatic about her relationship with Klay Thompson, who has previously been in a relationship with actress Laura Harrier and singer Coco Jones.h✮nesty thee liar @tinasnowslutLINKmegan and klay working out together and he has a voiceover on the tiktok 😭😭😭 THIS IS HER HUSBAND IDCLuna @Lil_Luna_IRLzLINKthey look so good together, i hope they really stick to each other🥹🫶🏻★вяαи∂σи★ @iBranditoPRLINKThis is 🔥 fr. Y’all think sex is intimate…but this is real intimacy to me…Supporting each other, giggling, hyping each other up, bettering yourself while being with each other 💯Luna west @lunawesttt1LINKKlay's favorite workout was when Megan was doing pull-upsNgoma Kurira @Ngoma_Kurira_LINKOMG The new Russ &amp; Ciara.I so this want this to work it’s not healthy. 😭I don’t even know these people but I am enjoying seeing them so in love 🥰Ashley Poppins💜™️®️©️ @Ashashley3121LINKWorking out with your partner is truly intimate 💜Rumors of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dating started in early July when eagle-eyed fans spotted the former Golden State Warriors star in her Instagram post. It was followed by Thompson seemingly confirming the relationship by putting an image of himself with Megan on his IG.The couple officially went public at the 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. They walked on the red carpet together, holding hands as camera flashes showered them at the Dolby Theatre.Megan Thee Stallion calls Klay Thompson the 'nicest' person she's ever metMegan Thee Stallion calls Klay Thompson the 'nicest' person she's ever met. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to People Magazine, Megan Thee Stallion gushed about Klay Thompson, comparing the moment they met to a movie. She also described the NBA star as the &quot;nicest&quot; person she has ever met. &quot;Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a [expletive] movie,&quot; Megan said. &quot;I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThompson is entering his 15th year in the NBA and second with the Dallas Mavericks. They have a pretty solid team after the addition of players like Cooper Flagg and D'Angelo Russell. They also re-signed Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford to new long-term contracts.