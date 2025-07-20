  • home icon
"THIS IS HER HUSBAND IDC" - Fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson contributes voiceover to girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion's TikTok

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 20, 2025 03:01 GMT
Fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson contributes voiceover to girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion
Fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson contributes voiceover to girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion's TikTok. (Photo: GETTY)

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are the latest power couple of the summer, going public for the first time at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday. The celebrity couple sent their fans into a frenzy after Thompson appeared and contributed to Megan's latest TikTok.

In a post on her official TikTok account, the "Whenever" artist shared a workout video with the Dallas Mavericks star. Megan and Klay did the voiceover for the reel, which has garnered more than 500,000 views in the first two hours.

It has gone viral online as the newest couple worked on their bodies, with the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist joking about Thompson's favorite body part. The four-time NBA champion is staying in shape ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The video has gone viral and has even been re-shared on several other social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Megan Thee Stallion fans are ecstatic about her relationship with Klay Thompson, who has previously been in a relationship with actress Laura Harrier and singer Coco Jones.

Rumors of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson dating started in early July when eagle-eyed fans spotted the former Golden State Warriors star in her Instagram post. It was followed by Thompson seemingly confirming the relationship by putting an image of himself with Megan on his IG.

The couple officially went public at the 2025 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday. They walked on the red carpet together, holding hands as camera flashes showered them at the Dolby Theatre.

Megan Thee Stallion calls Klay Thompson the 'nicest' person she's ever met

Megan Thee Stallion calls Klay Thompson the &#039;nicest&#039; person she&#039;s ever met. (Photo: IMAGN)
Megan Thee Stallion calls Klay Thompson the 'nicest' person she's ever met. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to People Magazine, Megan Thee Stallion gushed about Klay Thompson, comparing the moment they met to a movie. She also described the NBA star as the "nicest" person she has ever met.

"Oh, we met and it was such a meet cute it was like a [expletive] movie," Megan said. "I won't tell you how and I won't tell you when, but it was a movie that he's the nicest person I've ever met in my life."

Thompson is entering his 15th year in the NBA and second with the Dallas Mavericks. They have a pretty solid team after the addition of players like Cooper Flagg and D'Angelo Russell. They also re-signed Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford to new long-term contracts.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

bell-icon Manage notifications