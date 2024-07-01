"This was my jam": Ayesha Curry reveals iconic 'C'est La Vie' among her favorites with nostalgia infused repost

NBA fans know Ayesha Curry's husband Stephen Curry for his lightning-quick 3s and unparalleled ball-handling skills. But behind the Golden State Warriors superstar is a woman who keeps things lively off the court, Ayesha.

On Sunday, Ayesha took a trip down memory lane, sharing a blast from the past that had fans grooving along.

On her Instagram story, Ayesha posted a throwback video of the song "C'est La Vie" by B*Witched, a song that dominated the late 90s and early 2000s.

The grainy, low-resolution clip showed the song's iconic music video, complete with upbeat signature dance moves and vibrant nostalgic vibes.

"This was my jam," Ayesha captioned the post, adding a touch of personal nostalgia that resonated with her followers

Beyond Ayesha's reaction, the video was a trip down memory lane for many fans who could relate to the late '90s pop phenomenon by B*Witched as they shared their own memories in the comments.

The catchy tune, with its bright and carefree spirit, matched the audience of an era where pop culture was king - after all, it was a golden age for girl power.

Ayesha Curry shares heartwarming photos of Steph Curry with kids, pays tribute to Warriors superstar

Golden State Warriors' two-time MVP Steph Curry is arguably the most dangerous player in basketball.

However for Ayesha Curry, Steph is more than just a basketball icon – he's an amazing dad, which often gets overshadowed by his dazzling crossovers and game-winning 3s.

This past Father's Day, Ayesha Curry took to Instagram to showcase Steph in his most heartwarming role yet – dad mode. She shared a collection of endearing photos capturing Steph's special bond with their children and dedicating a special message for the four-time champ.

"@stephencurry30 There are no amount of words that could help to tell the story of how much we love you. Our sweet FOUR babies are so lucky to have you as their dad. Ever present even in the midst of chaos, silly, loving, compassionate yet stern when necessary. You are EVERYTHING!!! We love you soooooo much. Happy Father’s Day my lover."

The pictures were of Steph Curry the dad, not the face or franchise player for the Golden State Warriors.

It featured the viral footage of the basketball star partying it up with son Canon Curry at his victory in the 2023 American Century Championship. Ayesha Curry's post was met with a flood of love and nostalgia from fans of Golden State and around the NBA world.

This isn't the first time Ayesha has opened up about life as Steph Curry's wife. The pair have long been the personalities who have shared with fans glimpses of their lives.

This latest update is another sweet reminder that, regardless of fame and awards, Steph loves his family above all else - he'a a great dad.

